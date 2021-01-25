Chef Eddie Garza Releases New Book THE 30-DAY VEGAN MEAL PLAN FOR BEGINNERS

Callisto Media has announced the release of their new title The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners by celebrity Chef Eddie Garza. The book is now available for pre-orders and will be officially available on February 9, 2021 on Amazon and at all major booksellers.

Filled with 100 delicious recipes by Chef Eddie Garza, The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners invites everyone to experience the world of plant-based cuisine like never before. Suitable for beginner cooks and kitchen experts alike, this groundbreaking new cookbook brings a variety of both savory and sweet vegan recipes to the world.

The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners will introduce readers to what a vegan diet is as well as its health benefits. From delectable and easy breakfasts to salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches, snacks all the way through to fabulous desserts, The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan For Beginners will become the go-to book for everyone looking to improve their health and lifestyle.

"It's never been easier-or tastier-to go vegan! That's why I'm excited to present The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners, an easy-to-use, step-by-step guide to giving your diet a healthy and eco-friendly makeover," said Chef Eddie Garza from Los Angeles.

"Eddie Garza's The 30-Day Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners is a fabulous resource for anyone seeking to fight climate change with diet change." -Kate Mara, actress and activist

Chef Eddie Garza is an author and program manager of food and nutrition for the Humane Society of the United States. Ranked by Foodable in the Top 20 Plant-Based Chefs in the world in 2020, Chef Garza has been featured by a wide variety of media outlets in the United States and abroad, including NBC, CNN, ¡HOLA! TV, BeondTV, VegNews, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, The Beet, People, Telemundo, Univision, MiTú Network, Travel + Leisure Mexico, Sin Embargo (Mexico), TV Azteca (Mexico), Canal Nuestra Tele (Colombia), TV Venezuela, GoTV (Honduras), El Tiempo and El Colombiano (Colombia), Daily Mail (UK), and many more.

Eddie has cooked for a host of plant-powered stars in the television, film and music industries, including television host and model Daisy Fuentes, singer-songwriters Richard Marx and Rob Thomas, Latin American television personalities Marco Antonio Regil, Ximena Córdoba, and Catalina Robayo, and actors Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Cybill Shepherd, Maria Conchita Alonso, Daniella Monet, and Harley Quinn Smith, among others.

Eddie is a sought-after speaker, culinary coach, and thought leader on issues related to Latinx health. He has lectured extensively and presented at top universities, culinary schools, and major conferences in the United States and Latin America. These include SXSW in Austin, Expo en Verde Ser in Mexico City, and the Nexus Summit in Washington, DC.