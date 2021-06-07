Charlotte Dune Releases New Magical Romance Novel MUSHROOM HONEYMOON

Author Charlotte Dune has announced the release of her new metaphysical / magical romance novel, Mushroom Honeymoon. This is book two in The Psychedelic Love Series and can be read as a standalone or in sequence. It picks up where Cactus Friends: A Psychedelic Love Story leaves off and delves into the challenges of marriage, plant medicine culture, and the joys of Hawaii.

Magical, sexy, tropical, and terrifying - Mushroom Honeymoon follows a couple's quest for harmony and love, despite physical and mental obstacles.

Newly married, Saman wants to be a wonderful husband, but serious health concerns are affecting his daily life and marriage. To improve his situation, he undergoes a kidney transplant, but the procedure leads to as many complications as solutions to his problems.

After the operation, Saman's wife, Thelma, plans a belated honeymoon to Hawaii, hoping it will help her troubled husband relax. Before they leave, a friend gives Thelma the contact of a wealthy entrepreneur who hosts transcendental magic mushroom (psilocybin) and psilohuasca (ayahuasca component + magic mushrooms) ceremonies on his secluded Hawaiian estate. Based on her own visions and transformative experiences with psychedelics, Thelma believes the ceremony may benefit Saman, and she books the psychedelic retreat.

As the couple explores the lush landscape of Hawaii, the trip reveals the strengths and weaknesses of their bond. Saman grows hesitant to attend the mushroom ceremony, while Thelma becomes convinced that it's exactly what her husband needs. What she doesn't realize is that Saman harbors a secret that could threaten more than just their marriage.

Is the honeymoon of their love only beginning? Or will Saman's dishonesty lead to the destruction of their relationship?

In Mushroom Honeymoon, Charlotte Dune creates an emotional and supernatural romance, teaming with visionary energy and surreal hallucinations, taking the reader deep into the psyches of two incomplete individuals seeking to emerge together in wholeness and love.

Mushroom Honeymoon is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. It is also available on Kindle Unlimited at https://amzn.to/3yOeCYL

About the Author:

A former U.S. Diplomat and award-winning documentary filmmaker, Charlotte Dune writes romance, travel, and adventure stories from her home base in South Florida. Her writing explores self-discovery, love, and exotic locations. The author of The Psychedelic Love Series, she has a passion for travel, reading, nature, and entheogenic practices.

Charlotte Dune's books include Cactus Friends: A Psychedelic Love Story and Mushroom Honeymoon. Her essays and articles have appeared in print magazines and in many online publications, including POV Magazine and The Temper.

She is also passionate about creative recovery and sharing her own story of recovery from battered women's syndrome and PTSD. Her memoir about marrying into Ugandan high-society, and working in Africa for the U.S. Government, called Kampala Sunsets, is under current publisher review.