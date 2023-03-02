Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chad Currin Releases New Children's Book THE CHRISTMAS SANTA LOST HIS MAGIC!

The Christmas Santa Lost His Magic is the magical origination story of Santa's Workshop at North Pole, NY as told by The Wizard of The North (aka Chad Currin).

Mar. 02, 2023  

Chad Currin Releases New Children's Book THE CHRISTMAS SANTA LOST HIS MAGIC!

Author Chad Currin has released his new children's book, The Christmas Santa Lost His Magic!

Santa is excited to make the trip around the world on Christmas Eve, delivering presents to children everywhere. But his assistant elf steals the Christmas Magic that powers up the sleigh and makes Christmas possible. As a result, Santa's sleigh plummets to the ground!

Will Santa be able to find a way to replenish the stolen magic?

Who will save Christmas?

The Christmas Santa Lost His Magic is the magical origination story of Santa's Workshop at North Pole, NY as told by The Wizard of The North (aka Chad Currin).

The Wizard of The North's job is to assist Santa and make sure Santa always has all the MAGIC he needs to make Christmas special for people around the World.

Chad Currin as The Wizard of the North creates stories of magic, friendship, and teamwork, and he brings them to life through his magic.

About the Author:


Chad Currin is a profession children's and family entertainer, with more than 40 years experience and 10,000 shows.

Chad Currin has delighted audiences all over the United States, Canada, England and France.

As The Wizard of the North, Chad Currin performs at Santa's Workshop at North Pole, NY.

As Mr. Twisty, Chad Currin performs comedy magic at fairs and festivals.

With a true love of Christmas, Chad Currin translated many of his stories from his live show into fun children's books so even those who couldn't come to Santa's Workshop could enjoy in the fun!

The Christmas Santa Lost His Magic! is available for purchase at Amazon

Find out more about the author and his book at BookBuzz



Award-Winning Author And Podcast Host Ronit Plank Releases Short-Story Collection Photo
Award-Winning Author And Podcast Host Ronit Plank Releases Short-Story Collection
Author Ronit Plank's collection of short stories invites readers into the lives of people grappling with emotional injuries and confronting the past to become who they wish to be. It is the winner of Hidden River Arts' Eludia Award for 2020.
Key Burns Releases New Childrens Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON Photo
Key Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON
Author Key Burns has released her new children's book, Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon.
Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN ONION!!! Photo
Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN' ONION!!!
Author Fierce Fiore's new book 'No Freakin' Onion!!!' is a cookbook not just about avoiding food allergies but about getting a little bit of something for everyone.
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER Photo
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou has released the new book Braver, Bolder, Better a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story.

More Hot Stories For You


REAL HOUSEWIVES Cast Member And Media Personality Kara Alloway To Release 'Most Hated' NovelREAL HOUSEWIVES Cast Member And Media Personality Kara Alloway To Release 'Most Hated' Novel
March 2, 2023

“Most Hated” the highly anticipated debut novel by Real Housewives Of Toronto cast member and media personality Kara Alloway, will be released May 9th, 2023.   Published by Canadian publishing house, RE:Books Publishing, “Most Hated” is a juicy and fascinating peek behind the curtain into the world of reality TV.
Chad Currin Releases New Children's Book THE CHRISTMAS SANTA LOST HIS MAGIC!Chad Currin Releases New Children's Book THE CHRISTMAS SANTA LOST HIS MAGIC!
March 2, 2023

Author Chad Currin has released his new children's book, The Christmas Santa Lost His Magic!
Award-Winning Author And Podcast Host Ronit Plank Releases Short-Story CollectionAward-Winning Author And Podcast Host Ronit Plank Releases Short-Story Collection
February 28, 2023

Author Ronit Plank's collection of short stories invites readers into the lives of people grappling with emotional injuries and confronting the past to become who they wish to be. It is the winner of Hidden River Arts' Eludia Award for 2020.
Key Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGONKey Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON
February 23, 2023

Author Key Burns has released her new children's book, Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon.
Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN' ONION!!!Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN' ONION!!!
February 23, 2023

Author Fierce Fiore's new book 'No Freakin' Onion!!!' is a cookbook not just about avoiding food allergies but about getting a little bit of something for everyone.
share