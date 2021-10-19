Celebrity Publicist, Entrepreneur And Food Blogger Mary Ann Kaylor-Griffiths Releases Debut Cookbook

Selma, AL native and entrepreneur Mary Ann Kaylor-Griffiths released her debut cookbook, I'm Not Drunk, I'm Cooking on October 12, 2021 (National Cookbook Launch Day).

Kaylor-Griffiths is a fourteen-year music industry veteran, food blogger, and CEO of business, Kaylor Girl Promotions, headquartered in Nashville, TN. Her new book shares witty, heartwarming and loving insights into her life, along with timeless favorite recipes mixed with unique twists.

"I want this cookbook to read more like a book of short stories," Kaylor-Griffiths explains. "To me, that is what a recipe really is. All of the recipes have a meaning or a story behind them - some stories are sentimental and some are a hot mess. I'm Not Drunk, I'm Cooking was an absolute joy to create, bringing together my favorite ways to cook and eat, along with cocktails and forgotten stories."

I'm Not Drunk, I'm Cooking is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About Mary Ann Kaylor-Griffiths:



Author Mary Ann Kaylor-Griffiths was born in Selma, AL and has lived most of her life in Nashville, TN. She is the wife of an award-winning musician and the mother of five fur babies. When she is not cooking or writing, Mary Ann spends most of her time reading, kayaking, traveling the world, attending concerts, drinking wine, and playing with her niece and nephews.