Celebrity Ghostwriter Joni Rodgers Releases THE SIXO COLLECTION

For decades, Joni Rodgers has disappeared as a ghostwriter into the voices of pop stars, global news network anchors, TV, film and Broadway stars, prominent activists, ambassadors and more.

A sherpa in the writing process with a proven track record of New York Times bestsellers, she helps celebs and other extraordinary people tell their stories in their own words, producing books that achieve blockbuster status and screenplays including an Oscar-nominee. All the while, she remains entirely invisible to the public eye.

Now Rodgers-who is also a critically acclaimed novelist and a New York Times bestselling memoirist-is releasing The Sixo Collection: fresh editions of her first six books in celebration of turning 60, surviving cancer and the newfound control writers can wield over their careers.

From February 1 to March 21, 2022, she'll roll out, one by one, the following iconic, buzzed-about titles originally published by a mix of Big 6 houses, small indie presses and Rodgers herself:

Crazy for Trying-Critically acclaimed; Rodgers had to pass as a man to get agents' attention.

The Hurricane Lover-Self-published; sold 90,000 e-books in 1 year.

Bald In the Land of Big Hair-NYT bestseller about Rodgers' cancer battle (HarperCollins).

Sugarland-German bestseller; sparked hundreds of polarized conversations across the U.S. about endemic sexism and misogyny.

Kill Smartie Breedlove-A bestselling Amazon mystery.

Boxing the Octopus: The Worst Way to Become an Almost Famous Author and the Best Advice I Got While Doing It-The story of Rodgers' unorthodox career, and tips for writers.

More information about each book is attached.

The books in the Sixo Collection each begin with an Author's Note with backstory about its journey to publication and the insights Rodgers has gained since about publishing, writing, cancer, parenthood, sexism and misogyny-then and now.

In ushering these books back into the limelight, Rodgers is reminding writers that with all the tools and resources available today, they have the power to take control of their careers. She is also sending out this rallying cry: endemic sexism and ageism need not hold women back from following their dreams. Your 50s are your F#ck You power decade, she says. In your 60s, you take what you learned in your 50s-and soar.

Topics Rodgers can speak to include:

Writing Shotgun: What ghostwriters do and how to become one.

How a bestselling celebrity ghostwriter works with her "If I told you I'd have to kill you" clientele

Women: your 60s are your best decade ever. Here's why.

Why this feminist author wishes her books published decades ago would stop being so f#cking relevant.

How I reinvented my life and jump-started a new career during cancer.

Joni Rodgers is a critically acclaimed novelist, a bestselling memoirist and a sought-after celebrity ghostwriter. Her iconic titles include Bald in the Land of Big Hair, Crazy for Trying and Sugarland. An EGOT ghostwriter-having worked with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners-she's had multiple titles debut on the New York Times bestseller list, a recent title at #1. In 2022, she celebrates turning sixty, surviving cancer and the newfound control writers can wield over their careers by releasing the Sixo Collection-fresh editions of her first six books.