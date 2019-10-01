Celebrated Nashville Guitarist, Instructor Pens Book

Celebrated guitarist and music instructor Dave Isaacs will release his debut book, The Perpetual Beginner: A Musician's Path to Lifelong Learning in October The Perpetual Beginner will be published simultaneously in trade paper (ISBN 978-0-578-52083-4, 156 pages, $16.95) and eBook ($3.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on October 29, 2019.

Isaacs, who earned the moniker the "Guitar Guru of Music Row" for his work with aspiring and professional musicians, songwriters, and performing artists, delivers a fresh and innovative learning guide for musicians in The Perpetual Beginner. Centered on a simple premise-how (and why) adopting the mindset of a beginner positively influences a musician's education-The Perpetual Beginner shines a light on a powerful and dynamic learning strategy that hinges on maintaining a sense of commitment, discovery, openness and enthusiasm.

Resplendent with stories from a career in music that spans nearly four decades-from working musician to bandleader to recording artist to songwriter to coach to college instructor to sought-after speaker-Isaacs reveals the secrets, the lessons, the hits, the misses and the everything in between that shaped his musical life. Utilizing his diverse experience as an instructor, extensive musical education, and first-hand knowledge, Isaacs shows how an aspiring musician can apply these lessons to forge his or her own path to lifelong learning. A master storyteller with incredible stories to tell, Isaacs takes readers on an enlightening trip with a profound reward: the techniques and encouragement to help them progress as musicians.

From exploring why one plays, to examining the all-too-common conundrum of learner's fatigue, to addressing physical engagement, The Perpetual Beginner provides a comprehensive guide to musicianship and learning. Engaging, filled with sage advice, and peppered with been-there-done-that wisdom and wit, The Perpetual Beginner is part powerful memoir, part roadmap, part guidebook, part coach in a book, and wholly inspiring.

According to Bart Herbison, Executive Director, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), "Dave Isaacs is an outstanding teacher because he is part fan, part musician, part songwriter, part psychologist and part motivator. Dave manages to take all those things and weave them into a must-read work that will benefit, challenge and inspire you."

A native of New York, Dave Isaacs is a musician, performing songwriter, and teacher based in Nashville. He holds a Master of Music degree from the Manhattan School of Music. Visit him online at www.NashvilleGuitarGuru.com.





