Cancer Survivor Tanya Wilson Releases New Book LIVING THE MANGO-LICIOUS LIFE

According to the American Cancer Society, about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. Of that number of new cases, it is estimated that about 43,600 women will die. It is said that 1 in 10 babies are born before being considered full-term. Amidst those grim statistics, get ready for a powerful story about one woman, author Tanya Wilson, who beat the odds. Not only a cancer survivor, but also a preemie mother. Hear the story of how to take life's sour and bitter moments and turn them into an experience of sweetness, joy and succulence.

"The mango-licious mindset is to set clear goals that are not abandoned or abolished despite our seasons of adversity. We relish the sweetness in life and plan for a future that is bright, fulfilling, and prosperous," said Tanya Wilson. No matter what adversity you have faced or are currently facing, in each chapter of this book you will discover how God equips us with indescribable peace, strength and hope that propels us from desperate disappointment to daring determination.

The title, "The Mango-licious Life," pays homage to Tanya's favorite fruit, the mango, which serves as a metaphor of life's unpredictable and oftentimes bitter-sweet encounters. This metaphor serves as a foundation for her blog "Tanya The Mango Lady Blog" where for years she has shared faith and inspiration around resilience and adversity, for over 4000 readers. This book is an extension of her platform to encourage those currently experiencing a difficult life season.

Join Author Tanya Wilson for a Meet & Greet Book Signing at North Miami Public Library, Wednesday August 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. This is your chance to enjoy a serving of inspiration during these difficult times.

"The Mango-licous Life: Sips & Tips On Surviving & Thriving Beyond Seasons of Adversity" by Tanya Wilson | Kingdomboss Publishing | Paperback | $16 | ISBN:978-1-7357616-2-6

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735761621

Learn more at: https://tanyathemangolady.com/