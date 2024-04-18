Baron Birtcher to Release New Book KNIFE RIVER This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Knife River, the latest novel by bestselling mystery writer Baron Birtcher, will be released in April. Published by Open Road Media, Knife River will be published in hardcover (ISBN: 978-1504086523, 342 pages, $35.99) trade paper ($19.99) and eBook ($9.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on April 23, 2024.

Longmire meets Yellowstone in the 1970s in the latest novel by bestselling author Baron Birtcher.

The latest installment in Birtcher's critically acclaimed Ty Dawson mystery series, Knife River is a taut, tense, and tantalizing tale. The series, which has drawn favorable comparisons to such esteemed literary luminaries as Elmore Leonard, James Lee Burke, and Larry McMurtry, features Korean War veteran, rancher, and small town sheriff Ty Dawson. In Knife River, a sharp, seamless, and suspenseful crime thriller, Dawson fights to keep the peace in 1970s Oregon while facing a long-buried secret from his town's past.

About Knife River: Sheriff Ty Dawson is called upon to investigate the illegal hunting of bald eagles, and a suspicious death discovered after the unwelcome return of an infamous town scion, whose presence incites old hostilities in a town where nearly everyone has a motive.

Meridian's former son has returned-now famous and successful-to record his band's third album, to be followed by a celebratory concert to feature his new music, and to be filmed for theatrical release. Despite Dawson's attempts to dissuade them, the concert proceeds as scheduled. But tragedy strikes unexpectedly. And as Sheriff Ty Dawson sifts through the legions of suspects with a motive to kill, he uncovers a long-buried story that threatens to shatter the underpinnings of a small American town.

Beautifully written, masterfully plotted, atmospheric and cinematic, Knife River is a riveting tale that unfolds against the richly-drawn landscape of the rural West. Resplendent with elegance and grit, told with wisdom and honesty, and crafted with a brilliantly rendered historical backdrop, Knife River is an extraordinary, engaging, exquisite crime thriller.

"Small town secrets and deception combine in Birtcher's Knife River. His familiar lyrical prose pulls the reader in, and characters with heart bring it home. Knife River is a must-read." -James L'Etoile, award-winning author of the Detective Emily Hunter series

Baron Birtcher is the winner of the Silver Falchion Award; Winner of Killer Nashville Readers Choice Award; and Best Book of the Year Award for his Sheriff Ty Dawson Series. A Los Angeles Times and IBMA bestselling author, Birtcher has also been nominated for the Nero Award, the Lefty, the Foreword Indie, the Claymore, and the Pacific Northwest's Spotted Owl Awards. Birtcher divides his time between Portland, Oregon and Kona Hawaii.

Founded in 2009, Open Road Media is based in New York. The Open Road Media catalog contains over 10,000 titles and includes such iconic authors as William Styron, Pat Conroy, Alice Walker, Joan Didion, and Pearl S. Buck. Open Road Media's titles are distributed by Independent Publishers Group and available through such wholesalers as Ingram Book.

Members of the news media wishing to request more information about Baron Birtcher or Knife River are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by email: maryglenn@maryglenn.com