Award-Winning Author And Podcast Host Ronit Plank Releases Short-Story Collection

Home is a Made-Up Place is a collection of six short stories. The characters are real, and we see them struggle with important life decisions.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Author Ronit Plank's collection of short stories invites readers into the lives of people grappling with emotional injuries and confronting the past to become who they wish to be. It is the winner of Hidden River Arts' Eludia Award for 2020.

Home is a Made-Up Place is a collection of six short stories. The characters are real, and we see them struggle with important life decisions. The reader will experience all of the emotions the characters do - from anger and frustration, to acceptance.

Kirkus Reviews calls Home is a Made-Up Place, "A poignant and melancholy collection of stories about the constant search for a place to belong."

Marie-Helene Bertino, author of Parakeet, says, "Home is a Made-Up Place expertly plumbs the complicated and surprising depths of motherhood and daughterhood while introducing characters who thrill and linger."

Plank will moderate "Neither the Madonna nor Mommy Dearest: How and Why to Write Real Mothers" at the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) in Seattle, March 8-11. She will also host several signings at local bookstores in Seattle, including the following:

• March 9, 2023 - University Bookstore 6:00-7:30
• March 11, 2023 - Bad Jimmy's Brewery, Ballard 6:00-9:00
• April 4, 2023 - Ravenna Third Place Books 6:45-8:00

The author will also hold some East Coast events on the following dates and locations:

• April 15, 2023 - The Golden Notebook bookshop, Woodstock, NY
• April 20, 2023 - Author reading at the Norwalk, CT library

Home is a Made-Up Place is available in paperback and e-book, everywhere books are sold.

About the Author


Ronit Plank is a Seattle-based writer, teacher, and editor whose work has been featured in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Writer's Digest, The Rumpus, American Literary Review, Hippocampus, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. Her memoir, When She Comes Back, is about the loss of her mother to the guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and their eventual reconciliation was named a 2021 Best True Crime Book by Book Riot and was a Finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards, the Housatonic Book Awards, and the Book of the Year Awards. Her fiction and creative nonfiction have been nominated for Pushcart Prizes, the Best of the Net, and the Best Microfiction Anthology. Her weekly podcast Let's Talk Memoir features interviews with memoirists about craft, the creative process, and the writing life and is available on Apple, Spotify, and at www.RonitPlank.com.



