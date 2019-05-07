Author Lynne Marshall Announces The Release Of Her New Contemporary Romance Novel

May. 7, 2019  

Author Lynne Marshall announces the release of her new contemporary sweet romance novel, His Second Chance at Forever.

He's stuck in the past. She shows him their future.

The brooding Jason Rogers prefers to keep people at a distance and his pain tucked safely inside. So what if he's a grouch? He doesn't care.

Claire Albright isn't afraid to waltz into her new boss's office and give her opinions. The fact she has a tagalong little girl, Gina, who reminds Jason of the daughter he lost, only adds to their bristly start.

Soon, against Jason's will, Claire and Gina inject hope back into his dull existence. Dare he dream of a life he never thought he'd have again?

Book Details:
His Second Chance at Forever
Santa Barbara Sunsets, Book One
By Lynne Marshall
Release Date: May 14, 2019
ISBN: 978-1797431222
ASIN: B07NTXL4NW
Pages: 150
Genre: Sweet Romance, Contemporary Romance

About the Author:
USA Today Bestselling author Lynne Marshall has written over thirty books for Harlequin, TULE, and indie-publishing. She believes everyone deserves a happy ending, and it's never too late to fall in love.

Contact Information:
Website: http://www.lynnemarshall.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LynneMarshallauthorpage/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sweet-romance-his-second-chance-at-forever/

Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/His-Second-Chance-Forever-Barbara-ebook-dp-B07NTXL4NW



