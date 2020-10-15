Author Kenneth Womack Encourages Fans To Share Their Lennon Memories On New Website

Womack, a Professor of English and Popular Music at Monmouth University, has also just released the book "John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life."

World-renowned Beatles author Kenneth Womack has launched a "shared memories" website called, "Where Were You on December 8th?" to commemorate John Lennon's final year, 1980.

Several Beatles associates such as producer Chris Thomas, photographer Roger Farrington, and EMI/Abbey Road Studios' Ken Townsend have contributed their memories, and fans are encouraged to do so as well here: https://kennethwomack.com/where-were-you-on-december-8-1980/

"Whether you are a first-generation fan or brand new to John Lennon's story, December 8th unquestionably marks the darkest day on the Beatles' calendar," says Womack. "It doesn't matter whether you are young or old, Lennon's untimely death continues to exert a powerful impact on how we think about the band, popular music, and even our own lives."

Womack, a Professor of English and Popular Music at Monmouth University, has also just released the book "John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life." Published by Omnibus Press, it traces the powerful, life-affirming story of Lennon's remarkable comeback after five years of self imposed retirement. As Womack reveals in exhaustive detail, Lennon's final year would climax in unforgettable moments of creative triumph as he rediscovered his artistic self in dramatic fashion. With the bravura release of the "Double Fantasy" album with wife Yoko Ono and having just marked his 40th birthday, Lennon was poised and ready again for a peerless creative future, before being shockingly wrenched from the world.

"The former Beatle's last episode of greatness is an inspirational story unto itself, and I am proud to give it the treatment and fullness it deserves," Womack has said of the book.

Fans of any age and from anywhere are welcome and encouraged to share their thoughts about Lennon's life and work on the new web page.

