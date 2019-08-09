Author Caro Soles Releases LGBT Science Fiction Series THE MERCULIANS

Author Caro Soles announces the release of the first two books in her LGBT Sci-fi The Merculians Series. Book one, The Danger Dance (ISBN: 978-1950565702) was released by Crossroad Press in March 2019. Book two, The Abulon Dance (ISBN: 978-1950565405) was released by Crossroad Press in July 2019. Both books are receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

The Danger Dance

Life and death action and intrigue aboard a military space vessel!

A startling command from the dreaded Praetan brings chaos into the tranquil lives of hermaphrodites Eulio and his lover Orosin. Using the tour of the Merculian National Dance Company where Eulio is a star as cover, they board the Wellington, a militaristic starship that values nothing they believe in. Someone is passing secrets about fleet movements and weaponry to the enemies in the Troia, but the efforts of the two Merculians to unmask the spy only stir up a toxic mix of hatred and violence. Who will have to die before the Praetan is satisfied? The Danger Dance is a futuristic space adventure with enough swashbuckling action and intrigue to keep even the most jaded science fiction addict enthralled.

The Abulon Dance

While on tour to the mysterious planet Abulon, the pleasure-loving hermaphrodites of The Merculian National Dance company are intrigued by the virile patriarchal society they discover there. The natives seemed friendly enough at first but when the star's young lover is kidnapped, the Merculians find themselves plunged into a brutal alien Civil War they are ill-equipped to survive.

Both books are available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Caro Soles' many novels include mysteries, erotica, gay lit & science fiction. She lives in Toronto, loves dachshunds, books, opera and ballet, not necessarily in that order. THE DANGER DANCE is the first of five novels set in the world of the pleasure-loving hermaphrodites of Merculian. The second, THE ABULON DANCE is the second, and just oit now is THE MEMORY DANCE.

Contact:

Website: http://www.carosoles.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/carosoles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caro.soles

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/space-opera-the-danger-dance/





