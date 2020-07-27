Attorney Mark M. Bello Releases New Legal Thriller BETRAYAL HIGH

Attorney and author Mark M. Bello has announced that his new legal thriller, Betrayal High, will be released on August 1, 2020 by 8Grand Publications.

What does a kid do when it just won't stop?

Kevin Burns has had enough. Today, the bullying stops. Today, he has easy access to his father's gun cabinet. Today, Kevin exacts his revenge.

"You think I'm small? Maybe I am, but my gun is huge . . . Size does matter-the larger the gun, the larger the . . ."

Jake Tracey's phone buzzes. It's a text from his brother, Kenny.

Where are you?

English class.

Stay there. Someone has a gun. Lock the door.

Bloomfield, Michigan, an affluent Detroit area suburb, is home to trial lawyer Zachary Blake. Other school districts envy Bloomfield, that is, until Kevin Burns commits shocking, all too familiar, acts of senseless violence. In the aftermath of the tragedy, everyone wonders 'why?'.

Zack Blake seeks answers, justice for the victims, including his own son.

How does a kid get a cache of weapons?

The sellers are politically powerful and cover up their role in the bloodbath. The 2nd Amendment protects them, doesn't it? And President Ronald John, Zack's old nemesis, is a friend.

Can powerful evildoers be brought to justice? Can Zack expose a dark web weapons conspiracy and the abuse of absolute political power in court?

How does a broken community heal?

In Betrayal High, a Zachary Blake legal thriller, award-winning author/attorney Mark M. Bello answers these questions and more in this fifth installment of what many readers are calling the country's best courtroom drama series. Prepare to get Betrayed . . . again.

Betrayal High is available for purchase in print and ebook format.

About the Author:

As an attorney and social justice advocate, author Mark M. Bello draws upon over 40 years of courtroom experience in writing his Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series.

A Michigan native, Mark received his B.A. in English Literature from Oakland University and his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. After 40 + years in and around the law, Mark turned to writing to provide readers with real-life snippets of how our criminal or civil justice systems might handle various "ripped from the headlines" topics. Combining his legal experience and passion for justice with a creative writing style, Mark brings captivating and thought-provoking novels to his readers.

When Mark's not writing legal and political novels, he writes and posts about fairness and justice in the civil justice system on his website, Legal Examiner and Injury Board. In his spare time, Mark enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. Mark and his wife, Tobye, have four children and 8 grandchildren.

