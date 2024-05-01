Art Blanchford Releases New Book PURPOSEFUL LIVING: WISDOM FOR COMING OF AGE IN COMPLEX TIMES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Discover the keys to unlocking your true purpose and navigating adulthood with grace in 'Purposeful Living' by Art Blanchford.

The Native Publishers is pleased to announce the release of Purposeful Living: Wisdom For Coming of Age In Complex Times by Art Blanchford. This transformative book explores the complexities of adulthood in the modern world, offering invaluable insights for young adults and parents alike.

In Purposeful Living, Art Blanchford draws upon his personal journey of growth and transformation to offer readers a heartfelt guide for navigating life's challenges. From overcoming the trials of youth to finding success in the corporate world, Blanchford's experiences serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers seeking fulfillment and purpose.

Blanchford's book is not just a self-help guide; it's a testament to the power of resilience, courage, and self-discovery. Through wonderful anecdotes and practical wisdom, readers are empowered to overcome fear, embrace self-worth, and discover their true calling.

Commenting on the book, Blanchford said, "During the height of the Covid pandemic, I found myself lying in bed, filled with fear and lacking the strength to even move. But then something clicked. I realized that despite being a millionaire, I could find sustenance in a food distribution line. This realization was a turning point in my life."

Blanchford's journey from fear to joy serves as a powerful reminder that transformation is possible for anyone willing to embark on the journey of self-discovery. Through his work as a podcaster, adventurer, author, and coach, Blanchford continues to inspire others to embrace purposeful living and unlock their full potential.

Purposeful Living: Wisdom For Coming of Age In Complex Times is now available for purchase on Amazon and through major book retailers.

About the Author:

Art Blanchford is a podcaster, adventurer, author, and coach dedicated to helping others live purposefully and embrace transformation.

For more information about Art Blanchford and his work, visit his website at https://artblanchford.com.

To purchase Purposeful Living: Wisdom For Coming of Age In Complex Times, visit https://www.amazon.com/PURPOSEFUL-LIVING-Wisdom-Coming-Complex-ebook/dp/B0CW1FMS6C.

Play Broadway Games