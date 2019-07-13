Arcadia Publishing Author, Xiomaro, To Speak On New Weir Farm Book

To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library's exhibit of a select number of his fine art photographs that are featured in the book.

During the talk, Xiomaro will show the stunning transformation that the historical buildings have undergone during the restoration process and give behind-the-scenes insights that go beyond the book's pages. He will also give an overview of his work - which ranges from the National Parks to street photography - as well as his workshops, upcoming books, and other projects. A Q&A session will follow and one audience member will be randomly selected to win one of the author's autographed Weir Farm 5x7" prints. The book will be available for purchase at a discount.

In the book, Xiomaro - who is the Visiting Artist at Weir Farm and an alumnus of its Artist-in-Residence program - tells the story of Julian Alden Weir (1852-1919), a leading innovator of American Impressionist painting, and chronicles his farm's rescue from residential development to its establishment as a park. The farm's landscape inspired countless masterpieces created by Weir, his famous painter-friends, two subsequent generations of artist-owners, and contemporary artists who continue to create at the park. The book's historical narrative unfolds with well over 100 photographs, most of which were created by Xiomaro under commissions from the National Park Service.

The foreword was written by Senator Joe Lieberman who introduced legislation in 1990 to establish Weir Farm, located in Wilton and Ridgefield, as Connecticut's first national park. Weir Farm is also the only one in the nation dedicated to painting. In 2020, the park will be depicted as part of the US Mint's America the Beautiful series. The Mint's website says the series "captures the breathtaking beauty of America's natural landscapes that have inspired countless poets, adventurers, and artists. Today, these hallowed sites are... enshrined" through the quarters designed by the Mint.

The large photographic prints, measuring 17″ x 25," offer immersive and detailed views of Weir's studio, his brushes, his home, and the landscape. The photographs have been widely circulated throughout Connecticut at venues such as the Capitol building in Hartford, the Bridgeport office of Congressman Jim Himes, and the Stamford Mayor's office.

Xiomaro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro") is an internationally recognized artist and speaker whose photography has been covered by The New York Times, CBS Eyewitness News, and News 12. His work has been exhibited at Harvard University, museums, galleries, and public spaces.

The book was released internationally by Arcadia Publishing as part of its Images of Modern America series, which the company website describes as uncovering "amazing aspects of American history that are all too often overlooked by standard texts" and "filled with expertly penned content and stunning full-color images." Arcadia, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is the leading publisher of local and regional books in the United States with a library of more than 14,000 titles.

The Mark Twain Library was founded in 1908 by the most popular American author of the time, Samuel Clemens - best known as Mark Twain - who lived in Redding. The Mark Twain Library is located at 439 Redding Road, Redding, CT 06896. The illustrated talk and book signing is on Saturday, July 27, at 3:00 pm, and is the final day of the Weir Farm photography exhibit. For more information and a free Weir Farm print, visit www.xiomaro.com





