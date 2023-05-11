Actor Tim Cummings Publishes Debut Novel, ALICE THE CAT, May 23

Tim Cummings, a four-time LA Drama Critics Circle Award-winning performer (The New Electric Ballroom at Rogue Machine, The Normal Heart at The Fountain, The House in Scarsdale at Boston Court, and Daniel's Husband at The Fountain) will release his debut novel, Alice The Cat, on May 23rd, 2023 through Fitzroy Books, the young-adult imprint of the award-winning indie press, Regal House Publishing (Foreword's Publisher of the Year).

Alice The Cat follows the adventures of 13-year-old Tessa Sandoval from the town of Weirville as she sets out on a quest to save her suicidal cat, Alice, and along the way encounters some goth teens, an angry ghost girl, makes unexpected friends, and finally comes to terms with her grief-stricken father. It's a spooky and humorous coming-of-age adventure in the vein of Tim Burton, Neil Gaiman, and Kate DiCamillo.

Celebrated young adult author Jeff Zentner (The Serpent King and In The Wild Light) calls it "a vibrant, emotional tale filled with love, friendship, and mysteries. A triumphant story of survival in the face of grief and loss." Caroline Thompson, iconic screenwriter of Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas says, "Tim Cummings manages to couple the writing of an angel with the imagination of the devil. Alice the Cat slinked inside me, furtively, magnificently. My heart ached for Tess-so much loss. My heart thundered for her too-so much sass and courage. My skin crawled with hers. Sometimes I wanted to run screaming. I could not stop reading. This book is nothing short of bliss!"

Cummings will launch the novel at LA's Chevalier's Books alongside acclaimed actor/writer/director James Roday Rodriguez ("A Million Little Things," "Psych") on Tuesday, May 23rd at 6pm. Tickets can be reserved here.

Subsequent events include talks with Caroline Thompson at The Village Well in Culver City on Sunday, June 4th at 4 pm, Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena on Saturday, June 10th at 2 pm, and Barnes and Noble at The Grove Saturday, July 15th at 2 pm. The Fountain Theatre in Hollywood will host an event with Cummings alongside lauded author Meg Howrey (They're Going to Love You) on June 27th at 7 pm.

"I am excited for readers young and old alike to experience the vivid, moody world of Alice the Cat. I wrote the book in grad school at Antioch, sequestered away from the world and supported by so many cool writers and mentors. I let it go off the rails and broke a lot of rules and wrote the book I always wanted to read, something that explores the weight of grief and questions about faith but with a flip side that is goofy and weird, almost like the grief is wearing a clown mask." - Tim Cummings

Based on events from Cummings's own life, Alice the Cat emphasizes the importance of community in the face of adversity, allowing yourself to feel grief, and finding the magic in your own life.

"Kids' books are rife with epic castles, ethereal worlds, enchanted forests, and magical creatures. This book wants to explore how much magic can take place in prosaic places like a playroom in an abandoned house, an animal hospital, a police station, an old lady's living room, and an emotional breakdown on a kitchen floor."

For more information, visit timcummings.ink