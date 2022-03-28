A New POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Theatrical Experience Entertains Children at US Military Bases This Spring

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, the award-winning book by author, Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg and co-author Niko Nickolaou, in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, presents a new theatrical experience of music, magic and circus storytelling this April at US military bases as part of our nation's Month of the Military Child celebration.

This new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance performance brings children at military bases the book's diversity and inclusion with costumed characters, immersive skits and song, sharing the book's lessons in humility that entertain and educate.

Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, essential imperatives for military communities around the world include establishing an educational system that progressively builds readiness of all students of military families, challenging and enriching their academic potential.

"Observing the Month of the Military Child demonstrates our support for military children who make daily sacrifices so their parents can keep our Nation safe. Military-connected children are strong and resilient, and we must match their strength with a commitment to provide the full support of our communities and our government. I encourage all Americans to serve them as well as they serve us." -President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

"Blending theatre with education, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance delivers a new generation of storytelling and entertainment. It challenges, teaches and engages students through theatre, illustrative creativity and valuable poetic lessons while expanding their interests in literacy and learning. We're proud to share this production with military children everywhere," says Neil Goldberg.

A new original musical production of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will hit the stages and begin touring the US in the 2023/24 holiday season. The company recently produced a 30-minute holiday TV special for AFE and became part of the USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program and Libraries. A second book in the series is in development. The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance theatrical storytelling company features NY based actors Julie Amangoua, Nico Galloway, Aaron Latta-Morissette and Florimond Le Goupil-Maier; directed by Neil Goldberg.