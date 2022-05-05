Subscriptions On Sale Now For the 2022-23 Frey Electric Season at Shea's 710 Theatre

Subscriptions are on sale now for the 2022-23 Frey Electric Season at Shea's 710 Theatre.

"We are thrilled to bring theatre back to the Shea's 710 stage for the 2022-23 Frey Electric season," shared Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "One of the common threads among each of these shows is compassion - something that has often been missing in conversations and social media. These stories are about people coming together and growing through a shared experience; we're looking forward to our audience gathering in person in the theatre, to explore, be enlightened, and let their curiosity and imagination take them on a spectacular journey."

The 2022-23 Frey Electric Season:

Once on This Island

September 15 - October 2, 2022

This Tony Award-winning Caribbean-based musical tells the universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love. Once on This Island is produced by Shea's 710 Theatre with support from Evans Bank.

All is Calm

December 1-18, 2022

During a historic and unprecedented moment in World War I comes an unforgettable night of camaraderie, music, and peace on the Western Front during Christmas of 1914. All is Calm is produced by MusicalFare Theatre and includes many classic holiday songs.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

March 16 - April 2, 2023

In this timeless murder mystery, a snowdrift causes the train to stop dead in its tracks. The next morning stabbed a dozen times, an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment with the door locked. Produced by the collaborative efforts of All for One Theatre Productions, this play is a classic whodunit featuring Ken Ludwig's comedic twists and turns.

Kinky Boots

May 4-21, 2023

This Tony Award-winning musical is an exhilarating story about a struggling shoe factory in Northampton, which will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Produced by MusicalFare Theatre, Kinky Boots is about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes.