Starring Buffalo Announces Full Cast For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

STARRING BUFFALO, a not-for-profit arts organization a??that brings together Broadway's best performers, Buffalo's top theater professionals, and talented area students to create unforgettable theatrical experiences, is proud to announce the full cast for its production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

Tickets are on sale for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, November 1-2 at Shea's 710 Theater (By phone at 716-847-1410 or online at sheas.org.) This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) is one of the most popular shows of all time, and has been devouring the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

In addition to the previously announced visiting Broadway stars Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse) as Seymour, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots) as Audrey, and Brandon Espinoza (Spongebob Squarepants, Gypsy, Les Miserables) as The Dentist, the cast will feature Buffalo area stars Dudney Joseph Jr (Artie Award - La Cage Aux Folles) as the evil plant Audrey 2, Dan Morris (reprising his role from the O'Connell & Company production) as Mister Mushnik, Dominique Kempf, Alex McArthur, and Cecelia Monica-Lyn as the Urchins, and featured dancers Melanie Kaisen and Katie Tomney from the Zodiaque Dance Company. In all, over 100 Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians will participate over the course of the weekend.

As part of Starring Buffalo's educational mission, students from Newfane, Fredonia, and Lockport high schools have been chosen to participate in LITTLE SHOP under the guidance of Starring Buffalo Artistic Director Drew Fornarola, music director Alison d'Amato, choreographer Jeanne Fornarola, and production stage manager Susan Forbes. Newfane will perform Friday evening, Fredonia at the Saturday Matinee, and Lockport Saturday night. The season will continue with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning smash "Evita" April 3-4, 2020. Both shows will be presented at historic Shea's 710 Theater in downtown Buffalo.

STARRING BUFFALO events offer Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world's greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening) and Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis, The Lion King), and is excited to move into its new home, Shea's 710 Theatre, for the 2019-2020 season.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.





