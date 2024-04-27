Photos: First Look At Theatre of Youth's GO, DOG. GO!

TOY is presenting GO, DOG. GO! on Saturdays and Sundays from April 27th through May 5th at 2pm.

Check out production photos below!

TOY proudly presents is geared for children in grades Pre-K through 2nd and their families. Tickets range from $15 – 30 and are available online at the button below.

P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color and space. The dogs delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon. A big and little musical world of doggy fun. Like a pop-up book that comes to life – and never stops.

Directed by Kevin Craig. Production team includes Eric J. Van Pyrz (Music Direction), Jenny McCabe (Choreographer), Jenna Damberger (Costume Designer), Donnie Woodard (Scenic Designer), Brian Cavanagh (Lighting Designer), Brian Wantuch (Sound Design), Camille Jessica (Props Artisan), and Brittany Wysocki (Stage Manager), plus, Score Orchestration by Lucas Colón, with musicians Pandora Kew, Yamilla Marie Tate, Keira Massey and Ben Renzoni.

The cast includes: Augustus Donaldson (MC Dog), Preston Williams (Yellow Dog), Solange Gosselin (Green Dog), Robyn Baun (Red Dog), Zachary Murphy (Blue Dog), Anika Pace (Hattie/Spotted Dog). Understudy cast members include: Derrian Brown, Conley Egnor, Taylor Grosskopf, Timiyah Love, Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Kira Whitehead.

Public Performances run TWO WEEKENDS ONLY, Saturday & Sunday from April 27-May 5, 2024 at 2:00PM.

Scheduled Understudy Performance is Saturday, May 4 at 2:00PM.

Special Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, May 5 at 10:00AM.



Augustus Donaldson with Solange Gosselin, Robyn Baun, Zachary Murphy



Solange Gosselin, Robyn Baun, Augustus Donaldson, Anika Pace, Zachary Murphy



Solange Gosselin, Robyn Baun, Zachary Murphy



Robyn Baun, Augustus Donaldson, Solange Gosselin, Zachary Murphy