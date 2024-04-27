Photos: First Look at Alleyway Theatre's DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

Performances run through May 18, 2024.

By: Apr. 27, 2024
Alleyway Theatre’s DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF, now in previews, opens officially on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30pm. The parody is written by Tim Sniffen, and created with Tim Snyder and The Second City.

Check out a first look at the production below!

When a mysterious invitation brings Blanche DuBois back to New Orleans, she finds herself once again face-to-face with the smoldering Stanley Kowalski. They are soon joined by luckless salesman Willy Loman and hard-drinking, hard-fighting couple George and Martha, and suddenly all bets are off. Add a folksy Stage Manager, some games, booze, and sweaty sweaty lust and American theatre just might never be the same. 

The play smashes together iconic American plays like Death of a Salesman, A Streetcar Named Desire, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Our Town and many more to create this lovingly hilarious parody. Director Kevin Leary leads a team including Collin Ranney (scenic/costume design), Emma Schimminger (lighting/sound design), Spencer Dick (properties design). 

Photo Credit: Sarah Potter/Alleyway Theatre

Anna Krempholtz and Jacob Albarella

David C. Mitchell and Cast

Nicholas Lama

Lindsay Brandon Hunter and Peter Horn



