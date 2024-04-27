Photos: First Look at Alleyway Theatre's DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

Performances run through May 18, 2024.
Alleyway Theatre’s DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF, now in previews, opens officially on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30pm. The parody is written by Tim Sniffen, and created with Tim Snyder and The Second City.
Check out a first look at the production below!
When a mysterious invitation brings Blanche DuBois back to New Orleans, she finds herself once again face-to-face with the smoldering Stanley Kowalski. They are soon joined by luckless salesman Willy Loman and hard-drinking, hard-fighting couple George and Martha, and suddenly all bets are off. Add a folksy Stage Manager, some games, booze, and sweaty sweaty lust and American theatre just might never be the same.
The play smashes together iconic American plays like Death of a Salesman, A Streetcar Named Desire, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Our Town and many more to create this lovingly hilarious parody. Director Kevin Leary leads a team including Collin Ranney (scenic/costume design), Emma Schimminger (lighting/sound design), Spencer Dick (properties design).
Photo Credit: Sarah Potter/Alleyway Theatre
Anna Krempholtz and Jacob Albarella
David C. Mitchell and Cast
Nicholas Lama
Lindsay Brandon Hunter and Peter Horn
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos