Second Generation Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM!

This highly-autobiographical rock musical follows Larson in his late 20's before his success with RENT.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Second Generation Theatre presents Jonathan Larson's TICK,TICK...BOOM! May 19-June 4 at the Shea's Smith Theatre. This highly-autobiographical rock musical follows Larson in his late 20's before his success with RENT.

This production marks the professional directorial debut of Buffalo actor Louis Colaiacovo, who played Jon in the last professional Buffalo production of TICK,TICK...BOOM! "I was fortunate enough to work on TICK,TICK...BOOM! with some of my dearest friends. Fifteen years later, I can't even begin to explain how wonderful it is to see such a closely knit, wildly talented, ridiculously intelligent group of performers add to an experience that I already hold so closely in my heart," says Colaiacovo. "As a first time director, revisiting this piece from a new vantage point is equal parts nostalgia and surprise. There are so many familiar moments, but watching Sean, Leah, and Joe create such wholly original performances fills me with so much admiration and joy."

TICK,TICK...BOOM! Stars Sean Ryan as "Jon"- a struggling composer nearing his 30th birthday and wondering what he has made of his life. Ryan actually appeared in the recent Andrew Garfield movie version of TICK,TICK...BOOM! He was an ensemble dancer during a sequence filmed at The Strand Book Shop. Ryan says "Jonathan Larson's work has been a huge part of my professional career, so the fact that I get to play him in TICK,TICK... BOOM! is a dream come true. Also, getting to be in this show with two of my greatest friends makes it that much more incredible."

Opening night (5/19) is already sold out and a matinee performance has been added to the schedule on Saturday, June 3rd.

TICK,TICK...BOOM! is the directorial debut of Louis Colaiacovo and stars Sean Ryan (Jon), Joe Russi (Michael) and Leah Berst (Susan). Choreography by Elizabeth Polito and Music Direction by Joe Isgar.

Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202. General Admission $35, Seniors $30, Students $15, Group Discounts Available. Call (716)508-7480 to purchase by phone or www.sheas.org/performances/tick-tick-boom.




