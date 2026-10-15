SHEA'S WINTER WONDERLAND to Return to Buffalo Theatre
The event will feature performances by Neglia Ballet, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Swing Choir, and the Wurlitzer organ.
Kick off the holiday season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, November 21 from noon to 3:00 p.m., at Shea's Winter Wonderland. The afternoon brings together live music and dance, a holiday film on the big screen, and hands-on activities for an afternoon of fun for guests of all ages.
In the beautiful holiday-decorated Shea's Buffalo Theatre lobbies, take a free photo with Santa, enjoy strolling carolers from The American Caroling Company, or take part in crafts and activities at “Holidays Around the World” tables led by Raices Theatre Company, Ujima Theatre Company, Jewish Community Center/Jewish Repertory Theatre, and others.
Warm up at the hot cocoa bar, sip a specialty cocktail, or grab pizza, popcorn, cookies, and other treats.
At 1:00 p.m., take a seat in the theatre for live performances followed by a film. Enjoy a dance number from The Nutcracker by Neglia Ballet, a medley of songs by St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Swing Choir, a rendition of “Let It Go” made famous by Disney's Frozen, and a holiday sing-along with the Wurlitzer organ. Following the performances, stay for a showing of the holiday classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, on the big screen.
Entry to Winter Wonderland is available for $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at: www.sheas.org/performances/winter-wonderland.
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