Road Less Traveled Productions Hosts Second Annual Ten Minute Play Festival

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will present its second annual 10-Minute Play Festival on Monday, May 2nd at 7:30pm. Six selected playwrights will world-premiere their ten-minute plays centered around a Star Wars theme. Originally announced in 2020, RLTP is excited to finally showcase a night of ten-minute plays by area writers. The evening lineup, curated and led by Michael Doben, will include the following plays:

Empire

by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin

Directed by Tracy Snyder



22nd Century Digital Boy

by Jared Mallard

Directed by Jon Elston



Not Long Ago, Not Far Away

by Anthony Grande

Directed by Sabrina Kahwaty



What Grief Feels Like in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

by Justin Karcher

Directed by Mia LaMarco



A Few Quick Samples

by Rebecca Regan

Directed by Bob Van Valin



Across the Galaxies (or Last Year's Wookie)

by j. Snodgrass

Directed by Chris Kelly





RLTP 10-Minute Play Festival tickets are $10 each and on-sale now.



Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.



Covid-19 Vaccination: Covid-19 vaccination is required to enter the Road Less Traveled Theater.

Road Less Traveled Theater

Located at 456 Main Street, the Road Less Traveled Theater is located near Lafayette Square and offers plenty of amenities including an enhanced theater experience with a lobby bar, intimate stadium theater seating, and bathrooms all located on the first floor. The new venue is located within area neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, hotels and more! Plenty of area ramp parking and street include Mohawk, Lafayette, and Court streets. The Lafayette streetcar stop is also located directly in front of the Road Less Traveled Theater entrance.



About Road Less Traveled Productions

Road Less Traveled Productions challenges audiences through provocative storytelling and passionate artistry. The RLTP Ensemble constructs bold and imaginative ways to explore, discuss, and understand timely and timeless issues that connect diverse communities, globally and locally, to the commonality of human experience. Our mission is to develop the canon of contemporary voices through production of new and notable works by regional and national playwrights, creating unforgettable live theatre experiences that bring value to our lives. RLTP, a member of the National New Play Network, Theatre Communications Group, Theatre Alliance of Buffalo and Theatre District is located at 456 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, NY. For more information about RLTP and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RoadLessTraveledProductions.org or call (716) 629-3069. RLTP's work is made possible through private funds through The Cullen Foundation, public funds from Erie County, and the New York State Council on the Arts.