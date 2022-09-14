Road Less Traveled Productions Announces Expansion Of Lobby Bar

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced the expansion of its lobby bar. Coming this February, the Road Less Traveled Theater will welcome patrons into its brand-new expanded bar with comfortable seating to relax and enjoy a cocktail or refreshment before the performance.



Formerly the Cricket retail space, RLTP will expand its lobby by adding an additional 600 square feet of lounge space. The new lobby will include a complete re-design with a brand-new half-round bar and seating for up to 40 guests.



"When we built the theater in 2018, we knew our lobby was small. It was always our intention to eventually expand and take over lease of the retail space in front of us, once we settled into our new theater. That time has come and we are excited to start construction this fall with a plan to open the new lobby bar in conjunction with the opening of The Thin Place (February 23)." said Managing Director, Gina Gandolfo. "We are grateful to the Western New York Community and the following who have made our dreams a reality: Erie County, The Goldman Family Foundation, The Rupp Family Foundation, The Stenclik Foundation, Western New York Foundation and Abstract Architecture PC."