Review: KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710 Theatre

Everyone was raising the roof at Shea's 710 Theatre last night singing "Yeah" as the little story of a drag queen who saves a failing English shoe shop captured the audience's heart in KINKY BOOTS.

Musicalfare's production is the final installment of the 710 season and has been delayed in taking to the stage due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The packed audience was primed for fun ride and this finely polished energetic production ,full of heart, did not disappoint.

Based on the 2006 movie and fashioned into a fabulous musical with a Score and Lyrics by Cindy Lauper and Book by Harvey Fierstein, the show was a runaway hit on Broadway, later playing on tour at Shea's. Audience's may remember that fabulous Lola, J. Harrison Ghee, who went on to play the role on Broadway and now is shining in the new Broadway musical SOME LIKE IT HOT.

The patriarch of Price and Son Shoes hopes to pass his business along to his son Charlie. But Charlie has aspirations of leaving the provinces for London with his fiancee. No sooner does he land in London when he gets the call that dad has died and he must return to run a failing company. A back alley brawl brings Charlie to the rescue of Lola, a larger than life drag queen. An unlikely friendship, or co-dependency ensues, and these two lost souls end up being each other's salvation.

Steve Copps as Charlie turns in a smashing performance, full of self doubt and internal turmoil. He can be goofy but strong when needed . His vocals rang out with power with that slight edge that is required with Lauper's score. His Act 2 "Soul of a Man" was triumphantly sung and acted, as Copps wrestled with his inner demons.

Lorenzo Shawn Parnell has big shoes, I mean boots, to fill as Lola. With a voice that is as powerful as his strut and finger snap, Parnell owns this role. But he truly shines when the dressed in men's clothes. His vulnerability is exposed, with glimpses of his tortured childhood surfacing to help the audience understand him more deeply. Whether prancing about singing "The Sex Is In The Heel" or standing perfectly still ala Diana Ross in "Hold Me In Your Heart," Parnell commands attention

Bethany Burrows as the petite blonde factory worker Lauren lands every laugh and is given one of Lauper's most charming numbers, "The History of Wrong Guys." Burrows awkwardness is enchanting and silly.

Lola's entourage of drag queens, here called The Angels, is made up of 5 supercharged gals including Kris Bartolomeo, Johnny Koener, Collon McKee, Daniel Pieffer and Marc Sacco. This quintet handle Director and Choreographer Michael Oliver-Walline's dance moves with precision and high stepping energy. Not to mention looking smashing in the numerous costume changes required.

Anna Fernandez is becoming a local favorite, here seen as the bitchy fiancee Nicola. She is the kind you love to hate, but it's hard not to find sympathy for her as Charlie all but dumps her in an attempt to save his family business.

Charmagne Chi is fabulous as Pat, the loud mouth factory worker, who clearly loves the life and energy the drag queens bring to the dull factory. Doug Weyand is the voice of reason as the straight man foreman George, who later gets to let loose. And Dave Spychalski gives a fine performance as the factory bully who comes around with a lesson in acceptance.

Lauper and Fierstein both have been strong champions for LGBTQ rights and this property was a perfect union for the pair. Lauper's score brings her signature 1980's sound that fit perfectly with the story. When the cast sings "Everyone Say Yeah" and "Raise You Up/ Just Be," they become anthems for positivity and inclusion.

The quieter moments anchor the story and are at the center of it's heart. When Charlie sits with Lola out of drag (named Simon), it's clear the two have led similar lives, battling their childhood demons. Lauper writes a lovely duet in "I'm Not My Father's Son." Away from the glitz and glamour, the two for a unique bond.



The massive set by Dyan Burlingame works great, with multiple playing areas and sliding panels and Kari Drozd's costumes get to shine in the drag numbers. Music Director Allan Paglia is leading the excellent pit band.

The finale takes place on a Milan runway, where the company can show their kinky boots for the first time. The entire cast dons shiny, sparkly, thigh high boots in a nod to the inclusivity that bonds all of them. The message is uplifting and the party mood is infectious. What's not to like!



Interestingly, Jerry Mitchell, the Stage Director and Choreographer of the Original Broadway production, will receive the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award this June in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and for more than three decades of volunteer service through the arts. He was awarded the TONY award for his KINKY BOOTS choreography in 2013 and also remounted a new production last season Off-Broadway



KINKY BOOTS runs through May 21, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Contact sheas.org for more information.