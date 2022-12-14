Review: COME FROM AWAY at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The best uplifting evening of theatrical magic is happening again just in time for the Christmas season. And no, it's not the annual Christmas Pageant at your family church. It is the remarkable true story of goodness that came out of the unthinkable tragedy of 9/11. COME FROM AWAY has returned to the Shea's Buffalo stage and it continues to enthrall audiences.

The small town of Gander in New Foundland found it's airport receiving 7000 passengers whose 38 flights were grounded in the middle of the 9/11 attack on the United States. Many of them were kept in Gander for 4 days, the rest being shuttled by school bus to towns in the area. Remember, in a time before everyone had a cell phone, these passengers were diverted to Canada not knowing the exact reason behind their emergency landing. Kept on the planes for up to 28 hours, near hysteria ensued on board cramped spaces as well as on the ground as the Canadians attempted to prepare for every imaginable need. Intense moments of shock and horror are immediatley felt throughout the theatre as the passengers finally watch TV and see their first glimpses of the devastation. The images they saw are still engrained in all of our collective minds.

Based on true accounts, the book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein cohesively weaves the story by using a mere 12 cast members. Against a backdrop of trees and a few chairs on a turntable, these multitalented actors play every part with fascinating ease. The Newfoundland accents are spot on, as well as a plethora of other accents of the multinational passengers.

In a story that seems too large to be easily retold, no detail is left out. Themes of religion, need for provisions, bedding .sanitation, baby supplies, emotional well being and even a good old barbecue to rally the masses flesh out the story. And let's not forget the animals locked up in those plane's baggage areas-- they get a story too.

Director Christopher Ashley's creativity is endless as he guides the cast in near constant movement, earning him a TONY AWARD for his efforts. By simply arranging those chairs, you are onboard the plane, the bus, in the local Tim Hortons and in a crowded bar. The 12 on stage at time appear to be 24 thanks to an organized frenzy of movement. But focus is never blurred and with pinpoint lighting cues, each individual story plays out with either a comic or intimate touch..

The score is thoroughly based in the themes one would expect of rural Northern Canada. The onstage band includes Irish flute, fiddle, mandolin, Uilleann pipes and guitar, amongst others. The score is mostly sung through and the entire company contributes to every number, making it hard to single out any one character-- they all all that good.

Marika Aubrey is the plane's captain Beverley, a trailblazing woman with years of flight experience. Her life's story is engrossing as she boldly sings "Me and My Sky." Julie Johnson as Beulah is the self proclaimed leader of the Gander volunteers. She oozes authority with a great sense of comic timing and heartfelt compassion. She bonds with Hannah (beautifully portrayed by Danielle K. Thomas), a mother whose firefighter son is missing in New York City

Julie Knittel is great as the sole news reporter, Janice, whose first day on the job is 9/11. Not much pressure there! Kevin Carolan commands respect as the town's mayor Claude. Christine Toy Johnson (Diane) and James Kall (Nick) find love amid the chaos. A gay couple both named Kevin find the stress too much and their relationship crumbles-Jeremy Woodward is Kevin T , the partier in that couple. Meanwhile Ali Momen is the other Kevin J, who desperately want to return home to his family. Mr. Momen also effectively plays Ali, the Muslim passenger who is ostracized and feared by almost everyone.

Kristen Peace is our SPCA hero Bonnie, who bravely charges the planes underbellies to rescue the pets. Harter Clingman finds great humor as the Gander cop Oz. James Earl Jones II is charming as the black passenger Bob, who clearly is as uncomfortable as a fish out of water amongst these caring and generous white Canadians.

Emotions run high and low, as to be expected. When the crowd each sings their own religious prayers all together, humanity becomes universal. Humor is at a high point as some of the passengers become honorary Newfoundlanders in a bar room induction ceremony where everyone must kiss a fish.

An epilogue occurs 10 years later as many return to Gander, having formed friendships, relationships and scholarships. The infamous rock in the middle of nowhere has changed everyone's lives for certain. The horrors of those brutal attacks on 9/11 in some magical way are quite contrary to the goodness that was found when a small town in Canada welcomed the world with open arms.

COME FROM AWAY runs through December 18, 2022 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Contact sheas.org for more information