Road Less Traveled Productions' 2024/25 Season UNSCRIPTED Comedy Improv Night Schedule Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Road Less Traveled Productions’ UnScripted: Comedy Improv Night will return for its second season with its weekly series (during regularly scheduled RLTP productions). UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.



Join the cast of some of Buffalo’s best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy. One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! Each Wednesday, a special guest artist will join the group and partake in that evening’s UnScripted performance!

Resident Cast Improvisors include: Kevin Di Lucente, Todd Benzin, Don Gervasi, Meghan Joyce, Annie Moor, and Jimmie Byrd.

The 2024/25 Season schedule and special guests include:

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18

SPECIAL GUEST

BRITTANY BASSETT-BARAN

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25

SPECIAL GUEST

KEVIN CRAIG

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2

SPECIAL GUEST

AMANDA FUNICELLO

WEDNESDAY October 9

SPECIAL GUEST

COUNCILMEMBER MITCH NOWAKOWSKI

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13

SPECIAL GUEST

SAM CRYSTAL

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20

SPECIAL GUEST

JOHN KREUZER

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27

SPECIAL GUEST

ANDREA ANDOLINA

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4

SPECIAL GUEST

TBD

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26

SPECIAL GUEST

Greg Howze

WEDNESDAY MARCH 5

SPECIAL GUEST

MARIE COSTA

WEDNESDAY MARCH 12

SPECIAL GUEST

RICKY NEEDHAM

WEDNESDAY MARCH 19

SPECIAL GUEST

ALLIE BRADY

WEDNESDAY APRIL 23

SPECIAL GUEST

MELINDA CAPELES

WEDNESDAY APRIL 30

SPECIAL GUEST

Kelly Meg Brennan

WEDNESDAY MAY 7

SPECIAL GUEST

JON ELSTON

WEDNESDAY MAY 14

SPECIAL GUEST

TBD



UnScripted Comedy Improv performances begin at 7:30pm. The lobby cocktail lounge opens one hour prior to performances & reopens after! Tickets are $20 general admission / $15 for Blue Card members and can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. This season, UnScripted Flex Packs will be available – purchase 8 tickets for only $100! Advance purchase is suggested.

Enjoy a cocktail or two inside the newly constructed lobby cocktail lounge! A sleek, modern atmosphere and comfortable seating, relax before the show and stay for a drink or two after. A variety of new beer, wine and liquor brands are now available!

Comments