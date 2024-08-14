Road Less Traveled Productions' 2024/25 Season UNSCRIPTED Comedy Improv Night Schedule Announced

UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.
Road Less Traveled Productions’ UnScripted: Comedy Improv Night will return for its second season with its weekly series (during regularly scheduled RLTP productions). UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.
Join the cast of some of Buffalo’s best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy. One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! Each Wednesday, a special guest artist will join the group and partake in that evening’s UnScripted performance!
Resident Cast Improvisors include: Kevin Di Lucente, Todd Benzin, Don Gervasi, Meghan Joyce, Annie Moor, and Jimmie Byrd.
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18
SPECIAL GUEST
BRITTANY BASSETT-BARAN
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25
SPECIAL GUEST
KEVIN CRAIG
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2
SPECIAL GUEST
AMANDA FUNICELLO
WEDNESDAY October 9
SPECIAL GUEST
COUNCILMEMBER MITCH NOWAKOWSKI
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13
SPECIAL GUEST
SAM CRYSTAL
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20
SPECIAL GUEST
JOHN KREUZER
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27
SPECIAL GUEST
ANDREA ANDOLINA
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26
SPECIAL GUEST
Greg Howze
WEDNESDAY MARCH 5
SPECIAL GUEST
MARIE COSTA
WEDNESDAY MARCH 12
SPECIAL GUEST
RICKY NEEDHAM
WEDNESDAY MARCH 19
SPECIAL GUEST
ALLIE BRADY
WEDNESDAY APRIL 23
SPECIAL GUEST
MELINDA CAPELES
WEDNESDAY APRIL 30
SPECIAL GUEST
Kelly Meg Brennan
WEDNESDAY MAY 7
SPECIAL GUEST
JON ELSTON
WEDNESDAY MAY 14
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD
UnScripted Comedy Improv performances begin at 7:30pm. The lobby cocktail lounge opens one hour prior to performances & reopens after! Tickets are $20 general admission / $15 for Blue Card members and can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. This season, UnScripted Flex Packs will be available – purchase 8 tickets for only $100! Advance purchase is suggested.
Enjoy a cocktail or two inside the newly constructed lobby cocktail lounge! A sleek, modern atmosphere and comfortable seating, relax before the show and stay for a drink or two after. A variety of new beer, wine and liquor brands are now available!
