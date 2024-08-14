News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Road Less Traveled Productions' 2024/25 Season UNSCRIPTED Comedy Improv Night Schedule Announced

UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.

By: Aug. 14, 2024
Road Less Traveled Productions' 2024/25 Season UNSCRIPTED Comedy Improv Night Schedule Announced Image
Road Less Traveled Productions’ UnScripted: Comedy Improv Night will return for its second season with its weekly series (during regularly scheduled RLTP productions). UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.
 
Join the cast of some of Buffalo’s best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy. One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! Each Wednesday, a special guest artist will join the group and partake in that evening’s UnScripted performance!

Resident Cast Improvisors include: Kevin Di Lucente, Todd Benzin, Don Gervasi, Meghan Joyce, Annie Moor, and Jimmie Byrd.

The 2024/25 Season schedule and special guests include:

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18
SPECIAL GUEST
BRITTANY BASSETT-BARAN

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25
SPECIAL GUEST
KEVIN CRAIG

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2
SPECIAL GUEST
AMANDA FUNICELLO

WEDNESDAY October 9
SPECIAL GUEST
COUNCILMEMBER MITCH NOWAKOWSKI

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13
SPECIAL GUEST
SAM CRYSTAL

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20
SPECIAL GUEST
JOHN KREUZER

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27
SPECIAL GUEST
ANDREA ANDOLINA

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26
SPECIAL GUEST
Greg Howze

WEDNESDAY MARCH 5
SPECIAL GUEST
MARIE COSTA

WEDNESDAY MARCH 12
SPECIAL GUEST
RICKY NEEDHAM

WEDNESDAY MARCH 19
SPECIAL GUEST
ALLIE BRADY

WEDNESDAY APRIL 23
SPECIAL GUEST
MELINDA CAPELES

WEDNESDAY APRIL 30
SPECIAL GUEST
Kelly Meg Brennan

WEDNESDAY MAY 7
SPECIAL GUEST
JON ELSTON

WEDNESDAY MAY 14
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD
 
UnScripted Comedy Improv performances begin at 7:30pm. The lobby cocktail lounge opens one hour prior to performances & reopens after! Tickets are $20 general admission / $15 for Blue Card members and can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance.  This season, UnScripted Flex Packs will be available – purchase 8 tickets for only $100! Advance purchase is suggested.

Enjoy a cocktail or two inside the newly constructed lobby cocktail lounge! A sleek, modern atmosphere and comfortable seating, relax before the show and stay for a drink or two after. A variety of new beer, wine and liquor brands are now available!




