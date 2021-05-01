Palace Theatre in Lockport Reopens Tonight After Undergoing Renovations

Downtown Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre is set to today, Saturday, May 1, after undergoing a $3.5 million renovation, WIVB reports.

The theater received improvements to its interior, including new seating, floors, and a larger orchestra pit. Additionally, the lobby has been overhauled with a new dedicated will-call, as well as concessions, bar, and merchandise areas.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the renovations will allow people to continue to enjoy the historic theatre in the future.

"The arts entice people to downtowns all over New York State and our recovery depends on their success," she said. "The renovations at the Palace Theater will further add to its historic charm and help ensure it will be enjoyed by Western New Yorkers for many years to come. This is yet another example of the transformation happening in Lockport thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative."

The first performance upon reopening is the Dazzling Through the Decades Gala. Enjoy an elegant evening with local cuisine, basket raffle and personalized tour of the new renovations. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ptny.

Read more on WIVB.