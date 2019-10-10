Navigation Theatre Company Presents THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS

The newly formed Navigation Theatre Company is kicking off the 2019-20 season dedicated to producing local playwrights with a presentation of Buffalo-based writer Mark Humphrey's "The Kindness of Strangers". In association with the Compass Performing Arts Center, this world debut opens on October 24th and runs to November 16th. Showtimes are 8 pm Thursdays and Fridays, 5 pm on Saturdays. There will be a special "Industry Night" on November 16th at 8 pm. Ticket prices are $20 GA/$15 Student, Military and Industry. For online ticket information visit https://kindnessofstrangers.bpt.me/ or call the box office at 716-697-0837.

"The Kindness of Strangers" showcases award-winning WNY playwright Mark Humphrey's unique dialog driven writing style akin to American playwright David Mamet. What is a signature narrative style found in Mark's works is the cat & mouse chess match he plays with his characters. "The Kindness of Strangers" compelling dialog between each character Mark has written into this piece plays an important element in telling the narrative. There are no meandering plot-lines filled with unnecessary exposition or redundancy in telling the story. Essentially all is placed on the literal table and we are left to see how the characters will react.

"The Kindness of Strangers" centers around five characters trapped in a bar because a paralyzing snowstorm. 'Peter', (portrayed by Monish Bhattacharyya) is "filmmaker" that finds himself in this bar complete with a glass of bourbon and a dedication to autonomy. 'Billy' (Jonathan K Foreman) is the bar-owner quietly listening to the other's stories unravelling. Veteran actor Victor Morales plays 'Frank', a cancer patient who volunteers to become the anti-hero for 'Jackie' (portrayed by Timothy Coseglia), a disgraced actor, who has been blacklisted due to the accusation he was connected to his ex-wife's murder. 'Linda', played by Suzie Hibbard, is the disgraced actor's assistant who has a history of fixing "things" for better or for worse.

The writing style found in "The Kindness of Strangers" is reflective of American playwright David Mamet, but this work also has a Jean-Paul Sartre "No Exit" tone to the narrative. These characters are forced into a room in which each deals with the "Hell" created by, in this case, circumstances and not the people in the room. And yet, each is connected by these circumstances and therefore are force into a "Hell"of both their decisions and who is effected by them.



"The Kindness of Strangers" opens on October 24th and runs to November 16th. Come out and support a new era under the Navigation Theatre Company and the Compass Performing Arts Center.







