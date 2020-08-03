MusicalFare Theatre Presents A CABARET EVENING WITH JEFFRY DENMAN

Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Livestreaming Cabarets every Third Thursday of the month. Collectively, those cabarets have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world!

Now, MusicalFare is working with the Town of Amherst, Amherst Chamber of Commerce, Daemen College and numerous area restaurants for another Livestreaming opportunity! All proceeds will benefit MusicalFare Theatre.



MusicalFare is presenting a Livestream Performance of A CABARET EVENING WITH Jeffry Denman from the Premier Cabaret on Thursday, August 20th at 8pm.

Join Buffalo native and Broadway performer Jeffry Denman (CATS, DREAM, HOW TO SUCCEED..., WHITE CHRISTMAS, the original cast of THE PRODUCERS) in an entertaining evening of great songs and even some stories from his acclaimed book, A YEAR WITH THE PRODUCERS, about the journey of THE PRODUCERS to a Broadway mega-hit.

"Jeffry Denman can do just about anything, and will...A musical powerhouse who's a major storyteller with the wit of a comedian and the soul of a poet." - Tony Award winner, Karen Ziemba

Patrons should go to the MusicalFare website to purchase their Digital Pass to the performance for ONLY $10 PER HOUSEHOLD (+$3 handling fee)!

(Link: https://www.musicalfare.com)

A link to the event will then be sent to their email at approximately 6pm on the day of the performance - patrons can watch the show from the comfort and safety of their home on their computer or device at 8pm!

You can also choose a restaurant to order their dinner from for that evening. Or, if they wish, cook at home! A list of participating restaurants is available on the MusicalFare website. And since viewers at home are the only audience...they are encouraging them to make a night of it, get dressed up, take some photos and post them on social media with the hashtag #athomewithmusicalfare MusicalFare will share the photos on Youtube during the performance!



While we all look forward to the time when we are able to gather together again, here is an opportunity, created by MusicalFare,for the entire community to come together and enjoy a live performance and a meal in a responsible and safe manner.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You