MusicalFare Presents COOKIN' AT THE COOKERY

MusicalFare Theatre, Western New York's most awarded and only professional musical theatre company, presents the 3rd production of its 2019-2020 Season, COOKIN' AT THE COOKERY.

A buoyant celebration of the life of blues singer Alberta Hunter, COOKIN' AT THE COOKERY tells her fascinating story and features such memorable songs as "Sweet Georgia Brown," "When the Saints Go Marching In," and "My Handy Man Ain't Handy Anymore," among many others. Grammy Award-winning pianist George Caldwell leads an onstage musical quartet in the first WNY production of this show since its sold-out 2002 run at the Old Studio Arena Theatre.

The MusicalFare cast includes Zoe Scruggs and Ember Tate.

Set Design is by Dyan Burlingame, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Makeup Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is February 5th - March 8th, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:00pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 5th.

For more information 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You