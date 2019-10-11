Kavinoky Theatre to Host Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

The Kavinoky Theatre, a professional theatre on the campus of D'Youville , continues its 40th Anniversary season with Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird adapted by Aaron Sorkin.

Through an exclusive deal with the Broadway production, The Kavinoky is proud to offer this new adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork of honor and injustice in the Deep South. Written with Aaron Sorkin's wit, humor and contemporary perspective, this classic tale still resonates today and is considered one of the most popular books of all time.

Director Kyle LoConti has assembled a cast of some of Buffalo's finest actors for this beloved American classic which includes Chris Avery as Atticus Finch with Aleks Malejs, Xavier Harris, Robyn Baun, Shantina Moore, Paul Maisano, Patrick Moltane, John Profeta, David Lundy, Michael Seitz, Jacob Albarella, Marie Costa, Mary McMahon, Ray Boucher, Kevin Kennedy and Peter Palmisano.

Performances for this five week engagement (November 8th-December 8th) will take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The gala opening night performance will be held on Friday, November 8th at 7:30 p.m. and includes a catered wine reception with the cast following the performance. Tickets are $45.00, with discounts available to seniors, students, military, and groups. For tickets, call (716) 829-7668 or visit kavinokytheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You