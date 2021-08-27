Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jerusha Cavazos and Troy Iwata to Lead Starring Buffalo's RENT

STARRING BUFFALO has announced its return to in-person performances with this fall's production of RENT, the pop culture phenomenon about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. The show will be presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format at Shea's 710 Theater, November 19 at 7:30pm and November 20 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets available Monday by phone (716-847-1410) or online at starringbuffalo.org.

The cast of RENT features Broadway stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, TV's Quantico) as Roger, Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway's The Prom, TV's FBI) as Mimi, and Troy Iwata (Broadway's Be More Chill, Netflix's Dash & Lily) as Mark. They are joined by Buffalo area stars Leah Berst (Maureen), Dudney Joseph Jr. (Collins), Alex McArthur (Joann), Blaise Miranda Mercedes (Pam and Others), Jennifer Mysliwy (Mrs Cohen and Others), Joe Russi (Angel), Sean Ryan (Steve and Others), and Jonathan Young (Benny).

As part of Starring Buffalo's educational mission, area singers will be chosen to participate in RENT as part of the Starring Buffalo Community Chorus, auditions to be announced soon. RENT will be directed by Starring Buffalo Artistic Director Drew Fornarola, with music director Allan Paglia, production stage manager Susan Forbes, and assistant director Sean Ryan.

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world's greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis), Jonah Platt (Wicked) and Devin Ilaw (Les Miserables) and presented LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in 2019 starring Matt Doyle (Company), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray) and Brandon Espinoza (SpongeBob SquarePants). During the pandemic the company streamed concerts live from Amherst starring Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Adam Rothenberg (Company), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring it On), Emily Koch (Waitress) and Jim Hogan (America's Got Talent). Starring Buffalo is excited to return to in person performances for the 2021-22 season.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.