Jason Michael Snow & Shannon Mullen to Lead World Premiere Of A KIDMAN CAROL at Alleyway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon, Showtime's Black Monday) and Shannon Mullen (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale) will star as Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman in the world premiere of Kevin Zak's A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames at Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre. Billy Griffin Jr, Jeremy Kreuzer and Madeline Rehm complete the cast.

What started off as a joke is now an irreverent comedy loosely based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Brilliant actress and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett is visited by three different spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic farce that sends up Tár, The Hours, Carol, The Lord of The Rings, The Undoing, The Others, Notes on a Scandal, Blue Jasmine, Big Little Lies, and so much more from the Kidman/Blanchett canon. Ohr nohr!

This developmental workshop production of A Kidman Carol is being produced by Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre. Kevin Zak directs and Chris J. Handley serves as Artistic Director. Rounding out the team are Production Coordinator Emma Schimminger, Stage Manager KG Gorny, and Costume Designer Ann Emo. Founded in 1980, The Alleyway Theatre is a professional theatre company and collaborative incubator for bold, visceral new theatre. A Kidman Carol runs December 13-21.

Comments