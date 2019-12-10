JRT And Kavinoky Present GOD OF VENGEANCE

These two staged readings are part of the collaboration of The Jewish Repertory Theatre and The Kavinoky Theatre on the drama Indecent-which is a "Play within a Play" about the 1923 production of God of Vengeance and the controversy that followed. Audiences have the unique opportunity to experience the reading of the 1923 play that inspired the 2015 Broadway production.

The Kavinoky Theatre production of Indecent plays March 6-29.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to present an English translation of a Yiddish play that asks questions that are relevant today, although it was written more than 100 years ago," says Saul Elkin, Founding Artistic Director of the Jewish Repertory Theatre. "When the 1923 production of God of Vengeance, written in Poland by Sholem Asch, was featured on Broadway, a controversial scene that included the first lesbian kiss on a professional stage led to the entire cast's arrest and charges of obscenity. It's a play about corruption, hypocrisy, religious ideals and relationships and all of the questions that were asked 100 years ago are being asked today," says Elkin.

The Theatres are presenting an English transliteration of God of Vengeance, adapted by playwright Stephen Fife, along with a 10-minute excerpt in Yiddish performed by the Jewish Community Center's Yiddish Circle, as part of the collaboration.

"The Kavinoky is proud to partner on this important play and special readings with The Jewish Repertory Theatre" says Loraine O'Donnell, Executive Artistic Director of The Kavinoky Theatre. "The resources and history that Saul and the company can provide are vital to the history and message that this play holds."

God of Vengeance is the second of a three-part reading series directed by Adam Yellen, WNY actor and member of the JRT's advisory committee.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre and The Kavinoky Theatre's staged readings of God of Vengeance will feature Brittany Basset, Leah Berst, Christian Brandjes, Arin Lee Dandes, Diane Di Bernardo, Saul Elkin, Angelo Heimowitz, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Aleks Malejs, and Peter Palmisano.

The two staged readings are free, with donations accepted at the door as admission to help support the Theatres.

For reservations for Monday, January 13th at The Jewish Repertory Theatre, Call (716) 688-4114, ext. 335 or email jrt@jccbuffalo.org

For reservations for Monday, January 20th at The Kavinoky Theatre, call (716) 829-7668. The Kavinoky Theatre is located on the D'Youville Campus at 320 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201. For tickets to Indecent go to KavinokyTheatre.com.





