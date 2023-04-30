Interview: MARY JAYNE GOELLER is on a Hot Tin Roof at HARP Productions

HARP Productions has another solid show about to open.

It's the classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!

Get your tickets now!

HARP headed by Elaine Roberts and Darryl Hart sold out the majority of their last production.

A not so easy feat for a new theater company. Their hard work and dedication to the art has paid off.

Let's chat with one of the talented cast members.

Welcome Mary Jayne Goeller!

MCL: When did theater all start for you?

MJG: My parents exposed me to theater at a very young age. My father built sets for the local theater company in Alden (ACTS). When I was 7 years old, a local show came about that was in need of a little girl - so my Father came home and asked if I wanted to be said little girl. I excitedly agreed to perform and that is where it all started. From then and throughout High School, I performed in multiple shows a year with ACTS & in school productions. After graduating High School, I felt NYC calling me - so I answered and ended up at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

MCL: What was the first show that really clicked for you? Why?

MJ: The first show that really 'clicked' for me, that I was in the audience for was 'Phantom of the Opera'. I was maybe 10 years old, probably younger - and I was just so enraptured by that story, the music, the production as a whole. I fell in love with every aspect. The first show that really 'clicked' for me as a performer would have to be 'Little Women'. It was my very first "lead" role and I knew that this world is one I want to be a part of forever.

MCL: Please tell us about a few of your past theatre productions.

MJG: Some of my favorite shows include: "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" :), "The Crucible", most anything written by Neil Simon or Tennessee Williams. It is hard for me to narrow it down, I love so many different shows for different reasons. And don't get me started on musicals! The list is endless!

MCL: You left the area a while back and returned. Did you stay active during that move?

MJG: I left the Buffalo area and returned to NYC for a handful of years. During that time, I explored other avenues... looking to "find myself" in my early 20's. I did a little acting and took some classes. I worked in TV production for a few years. Most every encounter during those yers away was a learning experience, and I am grateful for those lessons.

MCL: You are doing Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. You have a little history with this show.

Please tell us about the play, your history with it, and why you enjoy doing it.

MJG: "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" is a story about family, love, hate, greed and lies. It is a wonderfully brilliant piece of literature that I have the privilege of bringing to life for a second time. I first played Maggie in 2008, and I am trilled to be able to re-visit her again, as she one of my favorite female characters. There are so many layers to this story and to each character in it. I love to dissect the text of a script and really dig into who these individuals are, where they have been, and why they are the way they are. Tennessee Williams is supremely generous with his words, and every one of them is important. It's such a dream to be submerged into this world again.

MCL: What rolls haven't you done that you want to ... and any others you'd like to repeat.

MJG: There are so many characters that I would like to portray - even ones I don't know about yet! The journey of meeting a new character and walking in their shoes for a few months is always an exciting process - I want to play them all!

MCL: Time to promote ... What's coming up for you in 2023?

MJG: So far in 2023, not much is solid yet. I do have a few personal projects in the works. Some auditions coming up that I would like to jump into. But as of now - I am fairly open - so if anyone is hiring! :)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Click Here