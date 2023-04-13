Video: First Look at FURSONA NON GRATA By Jeff Goode at Buffalo Theatre Company

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
April 14th through May 7th.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Fursona non Grata is a new comedy by Jeff Goode. It chronicles the story of Lisa a successful young attorney, who, along with her long-time boyfriend, Dane, is lured home under urgent circumstance. This is Dane's first-time face to face or better "face to fur" meeting with her family. Upon their arrival Dane discovers that during their 3 year relationship Lisa left out one small detail, she is from a family of furriers*! What happens next is a madcap comedy of faux paus, misunderstandings and personal growth.

FURSONA NON GRATA is the first full-length, professionally produced play that examines this intriguing sub-culture phenomenon. First Look Buffalo Theatre Company is proud to produce this World Premiere comedy that focuses on the love of family, and most importantly, acceptance.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you might even cough up a furball!

Fursona non Grata opens on Friday, April 14th 2023 and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm through May 7th (12 performances).

Ticket prices are $30 general admission with discounted tickets for students and seniors at $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com. Info at 716-771-6358. The company is in residence at The Park School of Buffalo Theatre, located on the school's campus at 4625 Harlem Road in Amherst, NY. Parking is free.

Directed by Drew Fornarola. Assistant Director/Stage Manager/Costume Designer Kayla Victoria Reumann.

Starring Kaylie Horowitz, Dan Torres, John Patrick Patti, Sarah Waetcher, Susan King, Andrew J. Brown, Madison Sedlor, Clara Tan and Lucas Colon.

A little about the Playwright: Jeff Goode is a Los Angeles based playwright and screenwriter, the award winning author of the International cult hit THE EIGHT REINDEER MONOLOGUES and creator of Disney's AMERICAN DRAGON: JAKE LONG. Jeff is a proud member of First Look Buffalo Theatre Company's playwright wing.

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, dedicated to the development and production of new plays, will be in residence at The Park School of Buffalo for its 2022-23 season. With a company of thirty-five ensemble actors, six directors and nine playwrights, founders Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti will present a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops in the 110- seat theatre located at 4625 Harlem Road in Amherst, NY

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Click Here




