Buffalo Theatre Company Welcomes A New Member To It's Playwright Wing

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will welcome Michelle Tyrene Johnson to its playwrights wing.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson is a senior producer at Louisville, Kentucky's public radio station, a writer, and a former attorney. As a playwright, Johnson's work has been staged nationally in readings and productions, including at the Obie Award-winning The Fire This Time Festival in NYC, the Pork Filled Productions Unleashed Festival in Seattle, Washington, the Florida Rep PlayLab Festival in Fort Myers, Florida, the KC Repertory Theatre's reading series and its New Works Festival in Kansas City, Missouri, and Local Theatre's PlayLab in Boulder, Colorado.

Her commissioned play “Only One Day A Year” was selected for the Kennedy Center's New Visions/New Voices Festival in 2020, was the recipient of a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and had its world premiere at Coterie Theatre in 2023. Johnson received her MFA in Writing with an emphasis on playwriting in May 2022 from the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University.

Michelle will be participating in First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival and the one-act/one-location production RIDESHARE in the 2024-25 season.

Comments