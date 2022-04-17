BWW Interview: Miggie Jean Performing At Buffalo Streams

I've known Miggie Jean for several years. She is a very talented and beautiful artist. Today Miggie Jean talks new music and performing at Buffalo Streams Live.

What is the best way to describe yourself as an artist.

Simply said, I'm a poet who raps. I have such a large variety of musical influences that when it comes to my sound... it's a mashup of genres with a distinctly poetic twist. I can go from a club banger (which I love), to a song about class disparities. I'm a bit of layered individual (not to sound melodramatic). I want my music to represent every part of my weird personality.

What first got you into music?

I'm originally from a tiny island in the Caribbean called Dominica and music is such a huge part of the culture there. Everything was an excuse for a party. It was commonplace for impromptu jam sessions to breakout in the middle of the streets with homemade instruments and villagers dancing. Many of my older cousins were also singers so music was always there.

Describe your musical style?

As a hiphop artist, I want to be very clear that there are multiple sub genres of hiphop. I started as a boombap artist with a lot of Caribbean influences, like my voice and accent is West Indian. I also LOVE pop music. I guess I'd say that I'm an Emcee who does pop records from time to time.

What is your true art passion?

Again, that's going to have to be poetry. It's in every expression of art... from the way the words paint a vivid picture to the addition of my voice as a musical instrument. It's all poetry.

You're working on two projects ... What are they?

Currently, I'm working on my second project, "Cross Faded". The first single from that project is "Rapperz B Like"; it's really just me making a statement of how the braggadocios aspects of hiphop glamorizes the toxic traits of some artists. I showcased that single on my live stream performance for Buffalo Streams Live at the Guitar Factory.

Talk about your first project?

I released my first EP Bar Crawl in 2021. It's basically an ode to the bar culture in Buffalo. It's about knowing you'll always have a good time out on the town regardless of what's going on in your personal life. It was about some unhappy stuff too, like heartbreak.

How are your two EP's different from each other?

Bar Crawl was more of a reaction to the chaos in my life at the time. I wrote songs about distracting myself from real problems by partying. By the end of the 1st EP, the music had become more reflective and introspective so I wanted to explore those feelings in a part two. Cross Faded is a much more intense body of work. The subject matters are a lot more personal.

Have you ever done a music video before?

I will release my first music video ever for "Rapperz B Like". I hear y'all out there and you're right, me releasing visuals is way past due. We are currently in the process of creating that music video for you all and it will also debut my single. I'm extremely excited to pop that cherry and get that done.

What do you love and dislike about music today?

Music today is dope. It's ever evolving like it's supposed to and I'm here for it. I appreciate stuff from the 1920s to the 2010s as much as I do today's music. If there was anything I would change though... I dislike how there is an emphasis on what I look like. I don't want to convince the masses that I'm worthy of being listened to based on my appearance. I know it's a pipe dream but listen with your ears, not with your eyes. You know?

Do you have any upcoming live performances?

Come see me at Pop-Xplosion on May 14th along with DJ Larry Loud, Demyia, Jay Aquarious and several other pop artists in Buffalo. It's taking place at Milkie's Lounge from 9pm-1am but you gotta be 21 and older and there is a cover to get in .

What other things have you been working on?

It is Infringment season. I am the Public Relations person for the Buffalo Infringement Festival, a festival that allows artist to showcase their talent for free. "If you do it, you can infringe it." Go to http://infringebuffalo.org to sign up between April 6th and April 20th.

What do you want people to know about you that we haven't covered?

So many exciting things are happening for me right now. Follow me on Instagram @miggie_j and from there you should be able to find all my other socials. I am available on most major streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, SoundCloud, etc). Stay plugged in for some dope underground music or even for my random pop ups at spoken word events. You'll enjoy my charms and sparkling personality, I promise.

Listen to Miggie Jean at: https://t.co/ybo7yzVzKN. Instagram @miggie_j