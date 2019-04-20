BWW Interview: Dylan Brozyna

Dylan Brozyna is a talented young man who really enjoys acting.

MCL: Where were you born and raised?

DB: Lancaster, NY

MCL: When did theater start for you?

DB: When I was twelve years old, seeing a high school production of The Music Man and thinking "that's something I want to do"

MCL: What was the first Play you performed in?

DB: A middle school production of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which is not my favorite show. I didn't want to ever do another show after that. Good thing I changed my mind.

MCL: What was the first role you did when you realized you had to act?

DB: My first lead role was Nicely-Nicely Johnson in a high school production of Guys & Dolls

MCL: What are some of your favorite roles?

DB: Jesus in Godspell, Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Mitch Albom in Tuesdays With Morrie

MCL: What roles haven't you done that you want to?

DB: The Baker in Into the Woods, Max Bialystock in The Producers (in about 10-20 years), Msr. Thenardier in Les Miserables

MCL: You are involved with Alleyway Theatre's The Buffalo Quickies ...

What are The Quickies? Why do you enjoy doing them? What can people expect?

DB: The Quickies are a collection of new, original short plays from local playwrights. The show as a whole has been likened to night of SNL skits, which I think is a somewhat accurate comparison. I think the audience can expect a mostly light night at theatre. Come on out and enjoy a good chuckle!

MCL: Your favorite part of acting is?

DB: After all the hours of preparation, the weeks of work, finally opening and performing a piece for an audience night in and night out.

Feeling how familiar you can get with a scene, but it's never quite the same each time.

I also really enjoy tech week, as stressful as it can be. Adding each layer to the performance is still always a little exciting for me.

MCL: Your least favorite?

DB: As much as we enjoy it, acting is work. It's not as easy as it looks and it shouldn't be taken lightly.

MCL: Time to promote ... What's coming up for you in 2019?

DB: Next up is Sister Act with Lancaster Opera House - running June 7-22. Then nothing booked yet until November 22-December 21 when I'll be appearing in Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean with New Phoenix Theatre.

