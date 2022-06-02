BICA And Starring Buffalo Present Sondheim-Inspired COLOR AND LIGHT Art Exhibit

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art and Starring Buffalo are excited to present Color and Light, an exhibition in the lobby of Sheas 710 Theater that will accompany Starring Buffalo's production of Sunday in the Park with George. The exhibition takes the characters, songs, and script of the acclaimed musical as a point of departure and connection between works by contemporary artists.

Ani Hoover is a Buffalo-based interdisciplinary artist who creates artworks that connect the personal and the universal. Hoover's recent series of drawings contain symbols, emojis, stickers, doodles, and graffiti. The dots, circles, and contrasting colors Hoover uses are guided by her own rules, reminiscent of George Seurat's pointillist paintings. Hoover's work has been exhibited widely both in Buffalo and beyond and is in the collection of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the University at Buffalo Art Galleries, and in many public and private collections around the country.

Alex McLeod is based in Toronto, Canada. He works in animation, print, rapid prototyping, and interactive media in Toronto. He has exhibited internationally at such institutions as The Austrian Film Museum, MASS MOCA, and the Museum of Image and Sound. In Color and Light, McLeod's video work, The Gallery (2020), depicts a computer-animated gallery space, perhaps a location for the next iteration of the Chromolume #7, the fictional artwork Seurat's great-grandson is exhibiting in Sunday in the Park.

Kyla Kegler makes performances, paintings, videos, and objects that highlight the pleasure, awkwardness, and slippages of being human. A few years ago Kegler began using the basic tenets of color theory to create compositions based entirely on the visual interactions between different hues. Her work in color theory permeates into performance and video where color is used as a cue for the viewer to understand a character, to create sensations in viewers, and more. Kegler lives and works in Buffalo, NY.

Tickets are on sale now for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, June 10 at 7:30pm and June 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm at Shea's 710 Theater (By phone at 716-847-1410 or online at starringbuffalo.org.) Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's masterpiece about love and art won the Pulitzer prize and was nominated for an incredible ten Tony Awards. Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, SUNDAY merges past and present into a beautiful and poignant parable for all ages.

The cast features Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Amazing Grace, Evita) as George, five-time Broadway actress Emily Padgett (Side Show, Grease, Bright Star) as Dot, and Buffalo star Karen Saxon (Ujima Theater Company) as The Lady performing alongside an ensemble of Buffalo area stars including Keith Ersing, Jake Hayes, Matthew Iwanski-Jackson, Jetaun Louie, Michele Marie Roberts, Sara States, Andrea Todaro, and Josh Wilde, as well as dozens of Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians.

About the Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) is an art and education project for Buffalo founded by Nando Alvarez-Perez and Emily Ebba Reynolds. Through innovative exhibitions, cross-disciplinary skills-based programming, and arts ecology development, BICA aims to model the ways culture can sustain communities through focused, practical engagements with contemporary art. Learn more at thebica.org.

Starring Buffalo shows offer Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to Broadway's greatest theater artists, and provide Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired by the stars in both master classes and performances. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening) and Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis, The Lion King), presented LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS starring Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) and Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Legally Blonde) at their new home, Shea's 710 Theater, in 2019, and recently completed a sold out run of RENT starring Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera) in October. For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.