Alyssa Wray And Sidney DuPont to Lead SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo

Casting has been announced and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's SISTER ACT, November 3-4 at Shea's 710 Theater. American Idol Finalist and rising theater star Alyssa Wray plays Deloris Van Cartier, the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 film. She stars opposite Tony Award-Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square, Beautiful) as Eddie, and Buffalo stars George L Brown (Once On This Island) as Curtis and Jenn Stafford (four-time Artie Award-Winner) as Mother Superior. Joining them are Anne DeFazio, Alejandro Gómez, Daniel Lendzian, Timiyah Love, Steven Maiseke, and Katy Miner. Choral students from City Honors High School, Jamestown High School, and Sacred Heart Academy will also participate.

Filled with powerful gospel music and outrageous comedy, SISTER ACT is a sparkling tribute to the power of friendship. Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Karen E. Saxon, choreography by Michael Deeb Weaver, and associate direction by Sam Crystal. The production stage manager is Ally Hasselbeck, and the assistant stage manager is Michael Morog.

More about Starring Buffalo:

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world's greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. Recent guest artists have included Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Emily Koch (Waitress), Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), and many more.