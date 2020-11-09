Young Concert Artists Announces Winners Of The 2020 International Auditions

Three first prize winners have been announced following the finals of the 2020 Young Concert Artists International Auditions.

Three First Prize Winners have been announced following the Finals of the 2020 Young Concert Artists International Auditions:

Zhu Wang, piano (Chinese, 23)

William Socolof, bass-baritone (American, 24)

Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano (American, 30)



These musicians now join the roster of Young Concert Artists, which provides management services for a minimum of three years, concert engagements including debuts in New York and Washington, D.C., publicity, and career guidance.

The Winners Concert will be livestreamed from Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music on Monday, November 9 at 7:00pm ET. The livestream will be available to watch on YCA's YouTube channel and Facebook page , as well as The Violin Channel's Facebook page

The Final Round of the auditions was livestreamed on Sunday, November 8 from Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, and remains available on YCA's YouTube and Facebook.

Young Concert Artists President Daniel Kellogg says of the 2020 Competition: "During this time it is more important than ever to offer opportunities to young musicians and forge the future of classical music. Both the artists and the jury have found it profoundly moving to share live music with each other during the final round of our auditions. We are reminded of the power of live music, and hope you will celebrate with us at the Winners Concert."

The Young Concert Artists International Auditions differ from a competition, as there are no rankings, and any number of winners can be selected - with each candidate competing against a standard of excellence, not each other. The 2020 Winners were chosen from an initial pool of over 100 applicants from around the world.

Founded in 1961, Young Concert Artists has launched the careers of such illustrious musicians as violinist Ray Chen and Pinchas Zukerman; pianists Emanuel Ax, Jeremy Denk , and Jean-Yves Thibaudet; soprano Julia Bullock ; and composers Mason Bates and Kevin Puts.

Shows View More Brooklyn Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You