What Will the Neighbours Say? To Host 'The Roe Must Go On' Abortion Access Fundraiser

What Will the Neighbours Say? has announced the second bi-annual fundraiser of their 2021-2022 season. "The Roe Must Go On" will raise crucial funds for abortion access, resource and information non-profits through an evening of art and performance. The event will be held at Super Secret Arts in Gowanus at 400 3rd Ave 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11215 on June 30th from 7pm-10pm. Tickets at $25.00 and include an open bar at the event, with all proceeds going to these essential non-profits.

"The Roe Must Go On" is a night of comedy, burlesque, clowning and music to benefit pro-abortion access causes. The event will be hosted by Ayla Sullivan, and will feature performances and art by a range of femme/GNB artists including Lucy Livingston, Bailey Nassetta, Thalia Romina, Maggie Tully, Elle Baez, Foxy Belle Afriq and Kayla Yee, amongst others. Music will be provided by Derya Celikkol, who will DJ at the event. Raffle prizes include items from City Winery, Murrays Cheese, MCC Theater, The Fled Collective and NYT best-selling novelist Ann Hood.

The event will raise funds for Indigenous Women Rising, WRRAP and The Brigid Alliance. Indigenous Women Rising is committed to honouring Native & Indigenous People's inherent right to equitable and culturally safe health options through accessible health education, resources, and advocacy. WRRAP helps bridge the financial gap for women who seek an abortion or emergency contraceptives. The Brigid Alliance is a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions.

"In light of the horrific news of recent months, we knew we wanted to raise funds for essential organisations like these ones," said Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva. "We are looking forward to gathering our community to celebrate one another, all while raising these much-needed funds," added fellow Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain. "We settled on this name because it reflects values of irreverence, playfulness and joy, all essential parts of resistance, while uncompromisingly standing up for full abortion access," noted James Clements, the Neighbours third Co-Artistic Director.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.