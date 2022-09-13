What Will the Neighbors Say? Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a BRIClab Residency at BRIC Arts & More

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced their upcoming Seventh Season, which will run from September 2022-August 2023. Season highlights include a BRIClab Residency at BRIC Arts, a workshop production at MITU580 (the Brooklyn home of Theater Mitu) and a Mainstage commission from CUNY Queens College for a major production of a new piece in Spring 2023. For more information on the season and to find out how to join the Neighborhood, please visit their website.

The Neighbors, led by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, will kick off the season with "Third Law," a new metaphysical theatrical exploration, combining live performance with technology to grant the audience power over the destiny of the subjects they see on stage and screen. Designed to interrogate audience agency, gaze and experience, "Third Law" aims to unpack the relationship between creator and observer by disrupting the traditional role of the audience. Helmed by director Coral Cohen, a frequent collaborator of the company, the project includes design by Resident Artist Johanna Pan, with the cast including fellow Resident Pablo Calderón-Santiago, as well as Clements and Hood Adrain. The project will be developed through the BRIClab Residency at BRIC Arts, culminating in two sharings on November 3rd and 4th. The project then transfers to MITU580 in Gowanus for an Off-Broadway workshop, culminating in a weekend of performances in December with the support of the Gowanus Affordable Arts Initiative. For more information on the BRIClab Residency, please visit their website.

Clements and Hood Adrain, who are currently members of the Adjunct Faculty and Artists-in-Residence at CUNY Queens College, are presently teaching an undergraduate course at the Department of Drama, Theater and Dance, which will culminate in a devised Spring 2023 Mainstage production at the College. "TRACES," running March 9th-19th, is a research-based theatre piece investigating the disproportionate impact of pandemics on immigrant communities in Queens over the last century, from the Spanish Flu to COVID-19. Clements and Hood Adrain will co-direct the project, recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Other programming in the season will include a second annual collaboration with community partner TreeRiders NYC, a Neighborhood Holiday Party, a free public symposium, an annual summer fundraiser for a fellow non-profit organization and exciting new editions of the Neighbors' flagship storytelling event, "storytime." "This is shaping up to be the most dynamic and rich Season the Neighbors have ever had," noted Hood Adrain, "and we are taking our company to new heights creatively." "Sam and I are focussed on building an exciting and dynamic future for this organization as we enter our new season," added Clements. "We are always looking for ways in which our organization can become more equitable, more transparent and more welcoming, and look forward to sharing our journey as we continue to grow and learn as a community."

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.