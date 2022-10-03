Virago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino Theater
The performance will take place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
"Yerma" is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.
This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.
Cast:
Kate Davis - Yerma
Noy Marom - Maria
Dennis Davies - Juan
Hari Bashkar - Victor
Renata Batista - Pagan Woman / Prayer Woman
Melissa McCaig-Welles - Fourth Washer/ Female Mask
Eliya Rodeh - Dolores / Fifth Washer / First Man
Ananya - Dolores Daughter / Second Washer / Boy
This is a workshop production and tickets are currently reserved and limited. Future dates and updated ticket info will be updated and posted soon.