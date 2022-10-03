Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino Theater

The performance will take place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Virago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino Theater

"Yerma" is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.

Cast:

Kate Davis - Yerma

Noy Marom - Maria

Dennis Davies - Juan

Hari Bashkar - Victor

Renata Batista - Pagan Woman / Prayer Woman

Melissa McCaig-Welles - Fourth Washer/ Female Mask

Eliya Rodeh - Dolores / Fifth Washer / First Man

Ananya - Dolores Daughter / Second Washer / Boy

The performance will take place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

This is a workshop production and tickets are currently reserved and limited. Future dates and updated ticket info will be updated and posted soon.




More Hot Stories For You


Virago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino TheaterVirago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino Theater
October 3, 2022

'Yerma' is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.
Mula Migz Releases New Music Video for Single 'Tik Tok'Mula Migz Releases New Music Video for Single 'Tik Tok'
October 2, 2022

Brooklyn's own Rising Artist Mula Migz has released his new music video for his single 'Tik Tok' off his new album OUTTA THIS WORLD.
BAM Announces Fun Fall Programming For Very Young Audiences, Music, Film and BAMboo!BAM Announces Fun Fall Programming For Very Young Audiences, Music, Film and BAMboo!
September 30, 2022

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) announced the 2022 BAMkids fall programming slate as part of its year-round arts events for kids and families. Each year, BAM seeks out the world's most fascinating film, music, and arts engagements to present to its young audiences. Programmed in collaboration with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, BAMkids' offerings strive to meet families where they are.
Halloween Double Feature Starring JAN + The Neon Coven Announced At 3 Dollar BillHalloween Double Feature Starring JAN + The Neon Coven Announced At 3 Dollar Bill
September 28, 2022

Halloween starts NOW and it's time for a Double Double (toil AND trouble). The Neon Coven is bringing last summer's face-cracking pop punk concert JANNIFER'S BODY back from the dead and pairing it with a second show that will send you all the way to another Planet. Shmanet.
WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!
September 28, 2022

Watch Me by Caitland Winsett will be premiering as part of the 2022 New York Theatre Festival's Fall/Winterfest.