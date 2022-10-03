Virago Ensemble Presents YERMA at The Vino Theater

"Yerma" is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.

Cast:

Kate Davis - Yerma

Noy Marom - Maria

Dennis Davies - Juan

Hari Bashkar - Victor

Renata Batista - Pagan Woman / Prayer Woman

Melissa McCaig-Welles - Fourth Washer/ Female Mask

Eliya Rodeh - Dolores / Fifth Washer / First Man

Ananya - Dolores Daughter / Second Washer / Boy

The performance will take place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

This is a workshop production and tickets are currently reserved and limited. Future dates and updated ticket info will be updated and posted soon.