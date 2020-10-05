VIDEO: Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Presents a Reading of SPUNK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Spunk is a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre presented a streamed reading of Spunk by Zora Neale Hurston, a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.

In partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre brought a reading of this under-appreciated jewel to viewers, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones.

Watch the full production below!

Learn more at https://www.hedgepigensemble.org/spunk.

