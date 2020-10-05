Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Presents a Reading of SPUNK
Spunk is a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.
Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre presented a streamed reading of Spunk by Zora Neale Hurston, a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.
In partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre brought a reading of this under-appreciated jewel to viewers, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones.
Watch the full production below!
Learn more at https://www.hedgepigensemble.org/spunk.
