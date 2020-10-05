Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Presents a Reading of SPUNK

Article Pixel

Spunk is a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre presented a streamed reading of Spunk by Zora Neale Hurston, a joy-filled journey through 1930s Florida.

In partnership with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre brought a reading of this under-appreciated jewel to viewers, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones.

Watch the full production below!

Learn more at https://www.hedgepigensemble.org/spunk.

VIDEO: Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Presents a Reading of SPUNK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Florida Ballet Presents A TRIBUTE TO FOKINE
  • Alhambra Dinner Theatre Presents LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S.
  • Jacksonville Symphony Presents MOZART AND BEETHOVEN as Part of FLORIDA BLUE MASTERWORKS SERIES
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!