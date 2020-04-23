VIDEO: Brick Theater Will Stream Lisa Fagan's RED CARROTS and CATCHES NO FLIES Tonight at 8pm - Watch Live!
A double bill of Red Carrots and Catches No Flies premieres today, Thursday, April 23 at 8pm.
Red Carrots
Red Carrots slams upon the plinth of its dance with a sledgehammer, delivering an ear-splitting cacophony, an unruly music, and a shivering quiet; a dance for the anthrophony of this moment. It examines the sound of our physical landscape in a state of destruction, rebuild, a sublime happy sparkle and a crusty shard. Made for four dancers, music and noises, and a suit of marshmallow.
The show originally played January 23-27 2019 at The Brick Theater.
Lisa Fagan: Choreographer, Director, Performer
Lena Engelstein: Performer, Creative contributor
Quincie Hydock: performer
Gwendolyn Knapp: performer
Kegan Zema: sound designer
Patrick Bova: lighting designer
Catches No Flies
Catches No Flies is a new work by choreographer/director Lisa Fagan with collaborators Lena Engelstein and Joanna Warren. An attempt to do something really hard and not getting off the hook. The crack in a piece about Bog People. An idea fractured and re-spawned.
Created by Lisa Fagan
with Lena Engelstein and Joanna Warren
with the voice of Theresa Buchheister and contribution by Magda San Millan
The show originally played January 5-11 2020 at The Brick Theater.