Up Until Now Collective brings their fully accessible, multi-sensory immersive installation to JACK this March, running March 8 - March 24, 2024.

In the midst of what may be the most seismic shift in how humankind communicates in our lifetime, many of us are starved for connection. Can technology heighten our emotions and make us feel more connected? A multi-sensory, immersive installation exploring intimacy, connection, and Queer community, UP UNTIL NOW: midair for some time examines what the future of interactive performance might feel like.

Featuring Up Until Now Collective's short music film UpUntilNow (commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects) and wearable haptics technology provided by Music: Not Impossible, which translates sound onto the skin through vibrations, midair for some time features the collaborative work of two dozen artists from multiple disciplines including: composer Gregory Spears and performer Kiebpoli Calnek.



UP UNTIL NOW: midair for some time was developed and workshopped at Center For Performance Research (CPR) in September, 2022 with the support of CPR's Technical Residency program and a Brooklyn Arts Council Grant, and at HERE in partnership with the Reel Abilities Film Festival in May, 2023. It will premiere fully at JACK in March, 2024.



About the Artists:



UP UNTIL NOW is a New York City-based Artist Collective Co-Founded in 2020 by Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Kevin Newbury, Jecca Barry, and Marcus Shields. Committed to inclusive, accessible, and equitable working environments, UP UNTIL NOW develops and produces new interdisciplinary work that explores empathy, intimacy, and connection, and seeks to challenge the status quo by building new structures for artistic creation. Since its inception, UUN has collaborated with over 300 artists. https://www.upuntilnowcollective.com



Brandon Kazen-Maddox is a Grandchild of Deaf Adults (GODA) and a third-generation native signer of American Sign Language. Brandon is an ASL Artist, choreographer, director, dancer, actor, acrobat, and activist. Brandon was a featured story-teller on the 100th episode of "Stories From The Stage'' (PBS) and they were chosen as one of Gucci and Time For Change's “22 for 22': Visions For a Feminist Future.” Brandon is also the recipient of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) National Dance Production Grant, the Mertz Gilmore Foundation Grant, and an awardee of the 2022 cycle of the Creative Capital Award. Brandon holds an MFA in Dance and New Technology from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and has been profiled by The New York Times, ABC News, and the PBS NewsHour. https://www.brandonkazen-maddox.com



Kevin Newbury is an opera, theater, and film director with over 100 projects to his credit. Career highlights: three PBS Great Performances broadcasts: Bernstein's MASS (Ravinia Festival), Doubt (Minnesota Opera) & Bel Canto (Lyric Opera of Chicago); dozens of world premieres, including Kansas City Choir Boy (starring Courtney Love, Prototype Festival & National Tour), GRAMMY-winner The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera), and five operas with composer Gregory Spears, including Fellow Travelers (New York Times “Best of 2016”), Castor & Patience (New York Times“Best of 2022”) and The Righteous (upcoming, Santa Fe Opera). Theatre includes the GLAAD Media Award-Winning play Candy & Dorothy. In 2023, Kevin directed Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour. http://www.kevinnewbury.com



Jecca Barry is an independent theatre, opera, film, and music producer. She is the founder and creative producer of Fin Productions, and a co-founder of the Up Until Now Collective. Jecca's practice focuses on developing work with artists that are challenging the conventions of the performing arts industry. From 2012-2022, she served as Executive Director of the acclaimed production company Beth Morrison Projects (BMP) and was a Co-Director of New York's annual PROTOTYPE Festival from 2017-2022. Jecca has overseen the commissioning, development, production, and touring of over 30 new theatre, music-theatre, and opera works, and has toured those works to over 40 national and 20 international venues. Jecca holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in avant-garde flute performance from the Royal Northern College of Music and New York University. https://www.finproductions.org/about



Marcus Shields is a visual artist, musician, and stage director working in classical music and new media. His work, which ranges from audio engineering to filmmaking to large scale, multi media performance installations, is all about connecting audiences to classical music. He has created work for major institutions including the The Curtis Institute of Music, the Juilliard School, the Metropolitan Opera, The Merola Opera Program, Des Moines Metro Opera and is the co-founder of Catapult Opera, OSSIA productions, and Alexander Jane Creative. marcusshields.com

As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, 5% of all JACK's Box Office proceeds will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.

Performance Dates & Times:

The installation is designed as a 20-minute experience for up to six people at a time and is fully accessible to all, including wheelchair users and members of the Deaf and Blind communities



Friday, March 8: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Saturday, March 9: 1pm - 8:30pm

Thursday, March 14th: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Friday, March 15: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Saturday, March 16: 1pm - 8:30pm

Sunday, March 17: 1pm - 8:30pm

Monday, March 18: 5:30 pm - 8:30pm

Thursday, March 21: 5:30 - 8:30pm

Friday, March 22: 5:30 - 8:30pm

Saturday, March 23: 1pm - 8:30pm

Sunday, March 24: 1pm - 8:30pm

About JACK:

JACK is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance meets civic space in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. JACK was created to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with artists and neighbors to build a more just and vibrant society. We present over 75 shows a year in music, dance and theater and hosts conversations on issues that are vital to the local community. JACK's programming centers artists of color and those dedicated to our collective liberation. Learn more online @jackartsny and www.jackny.org